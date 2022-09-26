Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Torrential rain floods Orlando street
Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties
Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida
Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
fox35orlando.com
Watch out: Fire ants lurking in Orlando floodwaters
Although Hurricane Ian is preparing to leave Florida, the catastrophic impact of the storm remains in and around the entire state. Between the buildings that were destroyed, the cars that have sunken, it seems as if the threat is gone. But, with the storm surges that bought floodwaters to Florida's coastline as well as the Orlando metro area, there is a far bigger threat — really tiny creatures who also evacuated in the midst of Hurricane Ian. Fire ants.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida with storm surge, winds and flooding | See damage
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Wednesday evening, the storm has weakened to a Cat....
fox35orlando.com
What is a flash flood emergency?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on Central Florida, sparking Flash Flood Warnings across several counties and a flooding emergency in Seminole County. Officials say there is unprecedented flooding for Little Wekiva River with levels at 30.6 ft. which is a foot above the record. Remember:...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
fox35orlando.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises as Florida begins recovery from catastrophic storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After traveling Thursday to Southwest Florida to get a glimpse of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis described the impact on Lee County’s Sanibel Island as "destruction," with people who didn’t evacuate being rescued by air and part of a causeway to the mainland knocked out.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian floods Central Florida: Parks, streets, homes, neighborhoods drenched
ORLANDO, Fla. - Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian – now a tropical storm – flooded roadways, stranded vehicles, and knocked out power to thousands in Central Florida. Much of Central Florida remain under flash flood warnings, which means imminent flooding. Officials...
fox35orlando.com
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian updates, track, weather forecast, and school closings
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane – a major hurricane – early Tuesday, and is expected to continue strengthening as it makes its way towards Florida. Several areas in Cental Florida and near Tampa are under various hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
fox35orlando.com
Florida OKs driving on certain roadway shoulders during Hurricane Ian evacuation
DAVENPORT, Fla. - With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Florida Department of Transportation workers cleared highway shoulders in case they are needed to increase the flow of traffic for evacuations. Florida's Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) rules allow officials...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian maintains intensity after landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall off the southwestern coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane – making it the fourth most powerful hurricane to hit the state. The storm made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa with sustained maximum winds...
fox35orlando.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
fox35orlando.com
High school gym transformed into shelter from Hurricane Ian in Osceola County
Celebration - Hurricane shelters began filling up across Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Around 80 people gathered at Celebration High School. "I was sitting in my mobile home, and it was swaying back and forth, and it was starting to leak from the roof it’s just not a safe place to be," one person told FOX 35 News.
