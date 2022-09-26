ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Torrential rain floods Orlando street

Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties

Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida

Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Watch out: Fire ants lurking in Orlando floodwaters

Although Hurricane Ian is preparing to leave Florida, the catastrophic impact of the storm remains in and around the entire state. Between the buildings that were destroyed, the cars that have sunken, it seems as if the threat is gone. But, with the storm surges that bought floodwaters to Florida's coastline as well as the Orlando metro area, there is a far bigger threat — really tiny creatures who also evacuated in the midst of Hurricane Ian. Fire ants.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

What is a flash flood emergency?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on Central Florida, sparking Flash Flood Warnings across several counties and a flooding emergency in Seminole County. Officials say there is unprecedented flooding for Little Wekiva River with levels at 30.6 ft. which is a foot above the record. Remember:...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Sandbag#Tornado
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy