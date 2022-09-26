When it comes to longtime "The Bold and the Beautiful" star John McCook, many of his fans think they know everything about him. The actor, best known for his role as patriarch Eric Forrester on the hit CBS soap, has been with the series for over three decades. He told PopCulture that he's certainly appreciative of the opportunity he's been given to play such an iconic role for so many years. He said, "I like the consistency. I like that I'm getting to go to the same dressing room for the last 35 years ... I don't feel like I'm going to work. I feel like I'm going from this home to that one ... that's what I love about it."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO