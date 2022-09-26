Read full article on original website
How Brooke And Ridge Really Met On The Bold And The Beautiful
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," the journey to love never runs smooth. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship has grown over time, but a lot remains the same. There is so much history to unpack with the pair lovingly nicknamed Bridge as nothing has ever been easy between them. Their connection has gone through a series of stops and restarts as they've tied the knot multiple times, and have spent more time apart than together.
The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally
Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
Are General Hospital Fans Thrilled Or Chilled By Sonny Corinthos' Mobster Return?
On "General Hospital," someone is going around Port Charles stabbing people with a large hook, keeping the fans guessing as to who it could be, per Soap Spoiler. The first victim, Ava Jerome (Maura West), survived so the mysterious attacker upped the ante by lacing the hook with a reptile toxin. Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), the second victim, died from the poison. The doctors at General Hospital figured out what killed Brando and are prepared to use an anti-venom on the third victim, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy).
General Hospital Fans Debate Whether Dex Is The Hook Serial Killer Or Just A Red Herring
Actor Evan Hofer's first breakout role was playing Randy on the Disney XD show, "Kickin' It." From there he's had roles on "Modern Family," "Lethal Weapon," and "Dwight in Shining Armor." He was eventually cast as Dex Heller on "General Hospital," who's been working his way up in mob boss Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) organization.
How Much Does John McCook Make Per Episode Of The Bold And The Beautiful?
When it comes to longtime "The Bold and the Beautiful" star John McCook, many of his fans think they know everything about him. The actor, best known for his role as patriarch Eric Forrester on the hit CBS soap, has been with the series for over three decades. He told PopCulture that he's certainly appreciative of the opportunity he's been given to play such an iconic role for so many years. He said, "I like the consistency. I like that I'm getting to go to the same dressing room for the last 35 years ... I don't feel like I'm going to work. I feel like I'm going from this home to that one ... that's what I love about it."
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
How The Young And The Restless' Allison Lanier Really Feels About Her Soap Opera Co-Stars
It's not always easy stepping into someone's shoes as a recast in the soap world, but it happens often. The character of Summer Newman was recast on "The Young and the Restless" recently after the character's previous portrayer, Hunter King, decided to move on from the hit CBS daytime television series.
The Dual Role Erin Krakow Plays On When Calls The Heart
There are hopefully only a few more months to go before we finally see new episodes of "When Calls the Heart," with Deadline confirming the hit show is slated to return sometime in mid-2023. Diehard fans, or "Hearties" as they're colloquially known, are dying to know what's going to happen with the newly-engaged Lucas and Elizabeth, as well as Rosemary and Lee, who just found out they're expecting.
Married At First Sight's Alexis Weighs In On The Morgan And Binh Situation - Exclusive
Alexis Mitchell took a big leap of faith when she went on the Lifetime series "Married at First Sight" and agreed to marry someone whom she had never met or even seen before her wedding day. Now that the show is airing, fans can follow her journey with Justin Hall as they adjust to married life and try to see if they can make their lives work together.
The Bold Warning Prince George Reportedly Gave His Classmates
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. George Alexander Louis is in most respects an average 9-year-old boy. He goes to school, does his homework, has a firm bedtime, and enjoys watching sports and playing outdoors with his siblings. But as Prince George, he's a bit different from his classmates, and his future is pretty well sealed. Unless he opts to abdicate, he will one day take the throne as King of England, just as his grandfather King Charles III is doing now.
DOOL's Josh Taylor Reveals Whether Kate Would Have Loved Chris Kositchek The Way She Loves Roman
"Days of Our Lives" fans know actor Josh Taylor as Roman Brady. The character is the oldest of the Brady siblings and a former police officer turned Brady Pub manager. When the character was first introduced to fans, actor Wayne Northrop held the role. Roman met Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) when he was assigned to protect her from a serial killer called the Salem Strangler (via Soap Hub). The couple began to develop feelings for each other and eventually fell head over heels in love. Roman and Marlena later welcomed twins, Sami and Eric, and lived happily until Roman was presumed dead.
Cady McClain's Real-Life Tragedy Brought Abigail's Death On Days Of Our Lives To A Whole New Level
If you're a fan of daytime television, then Cady McClain is likely a very familiar face. The actress is no stranger to TV and she's appeared in a number of roles during her long career. Over the years, McClain has appeared on shows such as "St. Elsewhere," "Spenser: For Hire," "Cheers," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (via IMDb). However, it's been McClain's soap opera characters that have landed her the most fame.
General Hospital's Chad Duell Opens Up On Life After Surprise Breakup With Y&R's Courtney Hope
In 2021, Soap Opera Network reported that actor Chad Duell, who plays Michael Corinthos on "General Hospital," and "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope, who plays Sally Spectra, were married in a steampunk-themed wedding after five years of dating. Sadly, he and Hope split up only two months after their much-publicized wedding (per The Sun).
Why A Royal Expert Thinks Prince Harry Revised His Memoir After The Queen's Death — EXCLUSIVE
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gained more than just a Californian address when he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their palace duties. By being a non-working royal, the prince was no longer obligated to live by the code of "never complain, never explain" — a motto thought to have been adopted by his great-grandmother, per Marie Claire. He was free to tell his truth, and, sadly, he learned that freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from the consequences. Harry's public accusations about feeling unsupported by his family have caused enough of a stir on their own. But when he added a jab about a family member who allegedly made a racist remark, the late Queen Elizabeth herself was forced to issue a response, saying "Recollections may vary" (via The Guardian).
Ethan Plath Is Raving About A Sweet Gesture From Olivia
TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" has taken us for quite the tumultuous ride over the last four seasons since the reality show debuted in 2019 (via IMDb). Following a sheltered, ultra-religious family from rural Georgia, the Plath children, who span ages 9 to 24, attempt to discover and live parts of life they were never exposed to.
Royal Experts Say Prince Harry Could Be Facing Pressure From Meghan Amid Memoir Drama
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in California following a difficult, and longer than expected, sojourn overseas. Page Six confirmed the superstar couple traveled back to the states shortly after attending the queen's funeral. The Sussexes settled in California after spectacularly stepping down as working royals in 2020. Unsurprisingly, an insider claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were eager to leave the UK.
