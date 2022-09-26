ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksville, LA

kalb.com

Ronald Powell - Golden Apple Winner

Over 300 4H students from schools around Rapides Parish, even some home-schooled students, gathered for the event at the LSU-AgCenter facility next to LSUA's campus. Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture. Updated: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT. |. Peabody Montessori Elementary School in Alexandria celebrated...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Avoyelles Parish honoring Solomon Northup with a statue

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Solomon Northup Commemorative Committee announced that they are setting up a fund for a statue that will pay tribute to Northup, who was illegally sold into slavery after living as a free man for 30 years. The statue will sit in the Avoyelles Parish...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
MacKenzie Scott donates $14 million to The Rapides Foundation

Alexandria, LA (September 29, 2022) – The Rapides Foundation has received a one-time, unrestricted gift in the amount of $14 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation President and CEO Joe Rosier said the gift will allow The Rapides Foundation to deepen its mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Regains Ownership of Ancestral Lands

Marksville, La. – Sept 27, 2022 – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and the City of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. The park is the location of sacred Native American burial grounds containing ancestral remains from Tunica-Biloxi citizens that once inhabited the area. The Tribe plans to update and restore the property while maintaining the grounds and educating the public on the cultural significance of the park.
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Gridiron goes ‘NUTS’ for the annual Buckeye Squirrel Bowl!

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If there is one tradition in Central Louisiana that just seems to make sense, it is Buckeye’s annual Thursday night Squirrel Bowl. “This is what high school football is all about,” said Buckeye Head Football Coach Ben McLaughlin. On the eve of squirrel hunting...
BUCKEYE, LA
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’

NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
NATCHEZ, MS
L'Observateur

Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls

The City of Pineville could see big changes for its city hall, police department and city court through a new project with help from capital outlay from the State of Louisiana. |. Students over at Bolton High School had the chance today to ask Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Murder trial begins for Timothy Teasley

An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Ronald Powell - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meet this week's...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Grant wins the Squirrel Bowl, defeats Buckeye 31-14

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars started off squirrel hunting season with a win Thursday night in the Squirrel Bowl against Buckeye 31-14. The Cougars’ defense helped out the offense tonight scoring twice on a scoop and score from Hunter Nelson and a 4th quarter pick-six by Isiah McKenny.
BUCKEYE, LA
kalb.com

Tablet, internet service distribution at Paragon Casino Resort

The following has been provided by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort:. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort are encouraging Marksville neighbors to check their eligibility to qualify for a free LTE tablet and internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Members of the...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall Gives State of the City Address

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his monthly state of the city address today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has this report. Mayor Jeff Hall held his state of the community address today at Bolton High School. The students submitted questions on a broad variety of topics. The mayor addressed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Tioga vs Jena voted MedExpress Week 5 Game of the Week

JENA, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana rivalry will be renewed in Week 5 for the MedExpress Game of the Week when Tioga travels to Jena. The records on paper likely won’t determine what is expected to be a close defensive football game on Friday night. Tioga (4-0) is...
JENA, LA
kalb.com

Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at A Plus Storage on La. 107 in Pineville on Sept. 7. Details provided by Crime Stoppers of Cenla reveal that a storage unit was broken into and a propane bottle, two propane fish cookers and some dishes, totaling $500 in value, were taken.
PINEVILLE, LA

