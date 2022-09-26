Read full article on original website
Ronald Powell - Golden Apple Winner
Over 300 4H students from schools around Rapides Parish, even some home-schooled students, gathered for the event at the LSU-AgCenter facility next to LSUA's campus. Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture. Peabody Montessori Elementary School in Alexandria celebrated...
Fire at famous roux and barbecue sauce warehouse leaves impact on community
Last night in Ville Platte, the building where the famous Kary's Roux and Pig Stand Barbecue Sauce is made suffered a fire.
Avoyelles Parish honoring Solomon Northup with a statue
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Solomon Northup Commemorative Committee announced that they are setting up a fund for a statue that will pay tribute to Northup, who was illegally sold into slavery after living as a free man for 30 years. The statue will sit in the Avoyelles Parish...
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
MacKenzie Scott donates $14 million to The Rapides Foundation
Alexandria, LA (September 29, 2022) – The Rapides Foundation has received a one-time, unrestricted gift in the amount of $14 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation President and CEO Joe Rosier said the gift will allow The Rapides Foundation to deepen its mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana.
Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Regains Ownership of Ancestral Lands
Marksville, La. – Sept 27, 2022 – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and the City of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. The park is the location of sacred Native American burial grounds containing ancestral remains from Tunica-Biloxi citizens that once inhabited the area. The Tribe plans to update and restore the property while maintaining the grounds and educating the public on the cultural significance of the park.
Residents remember black families killed in 1868 Opelousas massacre
Vigil held in St. Landry Parish Wednesday in remembrance of an Opelousas Massacre
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
Gridiron goes ‘NUTS’ for the annual Buckeye Squirrel Bowl!
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If there is one tradition in Central Louisiana that just seems to make sense, it is Buckeye’s annual Thursday night Squirrel Bowl. “This is what high school football is all about,” said Buckeye Head Football Coach Ben McLaughlin. On the eve of squirrel hunting...
UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’
NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana. The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes. The commission’s goal is to help...
Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls
The City of Pineville could see big changes for its city hall, police department and city court through a new project with help from capital outlay from the State of Louisiana. Students over at Bolton High School had the chance today to ask Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about the...
Murder trial begins for Timothy Teasley
An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis "Eddy Branch" Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Ronald Powell - Golden Apple Winner. Meet this week's...
Grant wins the Squirrel Bowl, defeats Buckeye 31-14
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars started off squirrel hunting season with a win Thursday night in the Squirrel Bowl against Buckeye 31-14. The Cougars’ defense helped out the offense tonight scoring twice on a scoop and score from Hunter Nelson and a 4th quarter pick-six by Isiah McKenny.
Tablet, internet service distribution at Paragon Casino Resort
The following has been provided by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort:. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort are encouraging Marksville neighbors to check their eligibility to qualify for a free LTE tablet and internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Members of the...
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall Gives State of the City Address
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his monthly state of the city address today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has this report. Mayor Jeff Hall held his state of the community address today at Bolton High School. The students submitted questions on a broad variety of topics. The mayor addressed...
Tioga vs Jena voted MedExpress Week 5 Game of the Week
JENA, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana rivalry will be renewed in Week 5 for the MedExpress Game of the Week when Tioga travels to Jena. The records on paper likely won’t determine what is expected to be a close defensive football game on Friday night. Tioga (4-0) is...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at A Plus Storage on La. 107 in Pineville on Sept. 7. Details provided by Crime Stoppers of Cenla reveal that a storage unit was broken into and a propane bottle, two propane fish cookers and some dishes, totaling $500 in value, were taken.
