Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Boy, 14, charged for shooting at SEPTA train at Tioga station, transit police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at the SEPTA station in Tioga, according to SEPTA Transit Police. SEPTA Transit Police say the shooting happened on Sunday night around 10:35 p.m. According to officials, after a short fight on a Market-Frankford Line...
Philadelphia man faces federal charges after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
A suspect has been arrested after a mother and daughter were carjacked while headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged
HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
Arrest made in Maxwell Place carjacking
U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Amir Harvey, 20, was arrested and charged with carjacking and carrying a firearm in connection with a carjacking incident that occurred earlier this month in the Holme Circle area. In the early morning hours of Sept. 19, Philadelphia police officers responded to a...
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said. Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.
Philadelphia woman pleads guilty to charges related to 2020 toddler disappearance, death
The mystery of the July 2020 disappearance of 2-year-old King Hill has become a bit clearer, as a Philadelphia woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and abuse of corpse charges related to his death.
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
Mom used phone app to track carjacker accused of pointing gun at teen daughter, feds say
Officials believe the man was involved in another Philadelphia robbery early in September.
fox29.com
2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
phl17.com
Suspects wanted for breaking into a Center City restaurant, stealing liquor and cash
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman are wanted by Philadelphia police for gaining entry into QU Japan Bistro and stealing items. The incident happened on September 24, 2022, at 1635 Market Street around 10:30 pm. According to police, a man and woman used a drill to unlock the front door...
2 teens in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Two teenage boys are in critical condition after being shot in the Kingsessing section of the city Thursday. The 16-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The 14-year-old is in critical but stable condition.
fox29.com
Police: Man, woman recovering after shooting in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Strawberry Mansion. Officials said the shooting happened early Thursday afternoon, just before 1:30, on the 2600 block of North 30th Street. A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police took him to Temple...
Man, 47, Found Stabbed Dead In Atlantic City Casino-Hotel Room; Philly Suspect Arrested
A 47-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an Atlantic City casino hotel room, authorities said. On Friday, Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a hotel room within the Ocean Casino Resort for an unresponsive man. The man, later identified as Brian Wilkinson, of...
Hundreds gather in Roxborough for vigil following deadly shooting
The community of Roxborough gathered at Gorgas Park Thursday evening to grieve and pray following Tuesday’s deadly shooting near Roxborough High School. Chaplains and pastors were there to aid those grieving in the community through prayer at the park next to the school. The shooting has deeply affected the...
22-year-old man arrested on rape,robbery charges in Edenton
After a vehicle accident on September 24, , police learned that a vehicle involved in the accident was reported stolen out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and that the case Philadelphia police were working involved a 71-year-old woman who was the victim of sexual assault.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
