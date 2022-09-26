ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

David Bakhtiari stat from Packers’ Week 3 win proves he’s fully back after long injury absence

The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
#Buccaneers#American Football#Cheesehead Tv#Jake Ross#Packers Pats
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Gritty victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 3 win. From Week 3 with Tom Brady, the quarterback with the […]
Packers.com

Packers still searching for answers to offensive rollercoaster vs. Bucs

GREEN BAY – One day later, Head Coach Matt LaFleur hadn't really gotten to the bottom of his offense's Jekyll-and-Hyde performance against Tampa Bay. Then again, if what went wrong were that easy to figure out, he most certainly would've been able to turn things back around sometime over eight consecutive fruitless possessions.
