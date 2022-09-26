ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities to restrict access to Pinellas barrier islands

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to a list of barrier island communities in Pinellas County beginning Tuesday morning in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The sheriff’s office said access will be restricted to residents, property owners, business owners, business employees, and contractors. Restricted access to the barrier islands will begin Tuesday at 7 a.m. and continue until storms pass the Pinellas County area.

Communities where access will be restricted to barrier islands include:

  • Belleair Beach
  • Belleair Shore
  • Clearwater
  • Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island
  • Indian Rocks Beach
  • Indian Shores
  • Madeira Beach
  • North Redington Beach
  • Redington Beach
  • Redington Shores
  • St. Pete Beach
  • Tierra Verde
  • Treasure Island

In order to gain access to the barrier islands, citizens must provide their Barrier Island Re-Entry Permit or photo ID and reasonable proof that they reside or have legitimate business on the barrier islands. The sheriff’s office said examples include:

  • Vehicle registration
  • Property tax or utility bill
  • Proof of employment (pay stub, work ID, uniform) Work orders
“Additional law enforcement resources will be patrolling all of the mandatory evacuation areas to ensure public safety and protect property during this event,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “This includes the Pinellas County barrier island communities.”

Updates will be provided when there are changes to the barrier island restrictions.

