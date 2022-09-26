Authorities to restrict access to Pinellas barrier islands
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to a list of barrier island communities in Pinellas County beginning Tuesday morning in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
The sheriff’s office said access will be restricted to residents, property owners, business owners, business employees, and contractors. Restricted access to the barrier islands will begin Tuesday at 7 a.m. and continue until storms pass the Pinellas County area.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Max Defender 8 Weather Alerts
Communities where access will be restricted to barrier islands include:
- Belleair Beach
- Belleair Shore
- Clearwater
- Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island
- Indian Rocks Beach
- Indian Shores
- Madeira Beach
- North Redington Beach
- Redington Beach
- Redington Shores
- St. Pete Beach
- Tierra Verde
- Treasure Island
In order to gain access to the barrier islands, citizens must provide their Barrier Island Re-Entry Permit or photo ID and reasonable proof that they reside or have legitimate business on the barrier islands. The sheriff’s office said examples include:
- Vehicle registration
- Property tax or utility bill
- Proof of employment (pay stub, work ID, uniform) Work orders
“Additional law enforcement resources will be patrolling all of the mandatory evacuation areas to ensure public safety and protect property during this event,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “This includes the Pinellas County barrier island communities.”
Updates will be provided when there are changes to the barrier island restrictions.
Tracking Hurricane Ian
>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian
>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide
>> Download the Max Defender 8 appCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 1