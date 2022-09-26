ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Tropical storm, storm surge watches in effect for Glynn County

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
 3 days ago
Glynn County is under a tropical storm and storm surge watch as Hurricane Ian continues to approach Florida from the Caribbean Sea. As of 5 p.m. Monday, it was nearing Cuba.

“At this time, forecast models lack enough certainty to give us the high confidence on exact impacts, but based on the current forecast, we are expecting to see sustained tropical storm force winds, flooding, storm surge, power outages and downed trees,” according to a statement from Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza.

According to the National Weather Service, the Golden Isles could begin to see heavy winds and rain as early as Wednesday night, strengthening to tropical storm-force conditions Thursday.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach 35-45 mph sustained with 80 mph gusts.

Peak rainfall is anticipated to average 6-10 inches, according to the NWS, with amounts varying in different areas of the county.

The storm should pass Glynn County by Saturday.

“If you live in a low-lying area that typically floods during high tide and heavy rains, consider relocating to a location in Glynn County or elsewhere that is not prone to flooding,” Leanza’s statement reads. “If your home or business flooded during Irma or Tammy, this is going to be like that. Take precautions now.

“If you need to leave your home, do not drive through standing water. We often underestimate both the depth of water and the speed of its flow.”

City Manager Regina McDuffie said residents can pick up sandbags from the Brunswick Public Works headquarters at 525 Lakewood Drive starting today.

Public works will also begin shoring up sections of the city’s downtown today against flooding.

Leanza also advised stocking up on only the supplies you need to make sure others can get what they need.

Another statement from county spokeswoman Katie Baasen encouraged residents to finalize their disaster kit.

Visit

for resources for creating a disaster supplies kit and glynncounty.org/ema to sign up for the Code Red emergency alert system and to find preparedness information and updates on the storm specific to the Golden Isles.

Per the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an evacuation kit should, at minimum, include one gallon of water a day for each person for three days, three days of nonperishable food for each family or household member, a battery-powered or hand crank radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, whistle, dust mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape to secure shelters, moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties, a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, a manual can opener and local maps.

All items should be stored in airtight plastic containers.

Make sure to include provisions for pets in a disaster kit and make sure all pets are inside when the storm hits.

If any medication requires refrigeration, make sure to have a plan in place should the power go out.

