Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'

JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
NBC Chicago

Lonzo Ball's Surgery ‘Went Well,' But Return Timeline Still Unclear

Ball's surgery 'went well,' but return timeline unclear originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball's recent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee "went well" and Ball remains in upbeat spirits. It's a sentiment that aligns with NBC Sports Chicago reporting Thursday morning that there is...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Explains Two Buzzer-Beaters, 35+Point Stretch

DeRozan explains two buzzer-beaters, 35point stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan’s first season with the Bulls provided an abundance of indelible moments, but none more than an insane stretch of games which included back-to-back buzzer beaters and a separate stretch of 35+ point games. On New...
NBC Chicago

How Bears Defense Has Dominated Second Half After Halftime Fixes

How Bears defense has dominated in second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have been a second-half team this season, especially on defense. They’ve surrendered 45 points in the first and second quarters of games this season, but battened down the hatches in the third and fourth quarters, giving up only 12 points after halftime. The defense still hasn’t allowed a second half touchdown. So what’s going on in the Bears locker room after the first 30 minutes of the game?
NBC Chicago

Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury

How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
NBC Chicago

Mark Payton

Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

