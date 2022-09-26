MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.

