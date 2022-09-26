ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street

Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
MANCHESTER, CT
New Haven, CT
Bridgeport, CT
NBC Connecticut

Milford Police Arrest 4th Suspect in January Home Invasion

Milford police have arrested their fourth and final person who they said is suspected of posing as a delivery driver and committing a home invasion in January. Police said people in fake Amazon delivery uniforms, carrying a package, forced their way into a home on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford on Jan. 10.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to women at Sasco Beach

FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two women at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two college-aged women who were nearby "if they wanted to see his gun."
FAIRFIELD, CT
fox61.com

Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Carjacking

2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

