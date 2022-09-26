Read full article on original website
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street
Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Stamford
Stamford police say a man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a motorcycle. Investigators say 84-year-old Gene Lepre of Stamford was walking westbound across Courtland Avenue when he was struck.
30 Bags Of Fentanyl Recovered After K9 Tracks Down Wanted Man In New London County, Police Say
Connecticut State Police recovered 30 bags of fentanyl after a K9 helped locate a wanted man who was hiding in a garage, authorities said. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a wanted man in the area of York Road in Lebanon at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, state police said.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for stealing Corvette out of locked garage in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Forensics evidence led to the arrest of a man for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020. Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol was identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday, North Haven police reported. Police said the car’s...
NBC Connecticut
Milford Police Arrest 4th Suspect in January Home Invasion
Milford police have arrested their fourth and final person who they said is suspected of posing as a delivery driver and committing a home invasion in January. Police said people in fake Amazon delivery uniforms, carrying a package, forced their way into a home on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford on Jan. 10.
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
Eyewitness News
Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion case where suspects wore fake Amazon uniforms
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fourth and final arrest was made in a home invasion case that involved the suspects wearing fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Police said they arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. The home invasion happened at 494 Naugatuck Ave. in Milford back on Jan. 10, 2022. The...
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to women at Sasco Beach
FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two women at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two college-aged women who were nearby "if they wanted to see his gun."
fox61.com
Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman At Norwalk Pharmacy, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at an area pharmacy. The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 26. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the man approached a woman at a...
New Haven to drag racers: Keep out
New Haven, Connecticut, issues a warning for drag racers to keep out of the city, just days after race cars clogged up the streets in Wethersfield, Connecticut
Register Citizen
Judge reduces sentence for former corrections officer convicted in Bridgeport road rage death
BRIDGEPORT – A Superior Court judge Wednesday shortened the sentence of a former corrections officer convicted of ramming her car into that of a woman and her young son, killing the woman nearly eight years ago. The once defiant Patricia Daniels, broke into tears as she begged Superior Court...
Firefighter Injured After Blaze Breaks Out At Home In Stamford
A firefighter was injured and a family of five displaced during a large house fire in Fairfield County. The blaze broke out in Stamford around 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 on Fairfield Avenue on the city's west side. Stamford firefighters from the West Side Fire Station, located one block away...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Carjacking
2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
