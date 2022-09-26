Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
wjct.org
Latest on Hurricane Ian, what it means for the First Coast
We discussed the latest on Hurricane Ian and what Northeast Floridians can expect in its aftermath. Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and Florida Storms. WJCT News’ David Luckin, who was in Jacksonville Beach. Joe Giammanco, the Director of Emergency Management for St. Johns...
wjct.org
At least 46,000 without power in Northeast Florida
At least 46,000 customers were without power Thursday evening after Ian crossed Florida. That included some 7,000 JEA customers. At least 21,000 customers of Clay County Electric also were without power across Northeast Florida. Florida Power & Light Co. reported 18,000 without power in St. Johns County and 450 in...
wjct.org
In Northwest Jacksonville: A show of community before the storm
Will Hill stood outside his Northwest Jacksonville home with gratitude in his heart. Earlier Wednesday, more than 50 volunteers filled bags and delivered them to residents on Ken Knight Drive — an area inundated during Hurricane Irma — to protect the neighborhood from Hurricane Ian. Hill lives along...
wjct.org
Everything you should know as Ian approaches: garbage pickup, groceries, schools and more
Ian's path: The center of Ian is expected to move across Florida on Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. The storm is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach Northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Widespread flash, urban and river flooding is expected across portions of Northeast Florida, and Southeast Georgia tomorrow through the weekend. A tornado or two remains possible across parts of east-Northeast Florida through Thursday morning.
wjct.org
Why can't you get sandbags in Jacksonville?
Free sandbags are available in most counties to hold off the rising waters of Hurricane Ian. But not in Jacksonville. Todd Smith, chief of emergency preparedness for the city, says the city's sewers are unlike the surrounding region. "Sandbags in other counties are because they have a different stormwater management...
wjct.org
Evacuations ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties as Hurricane Ian approaches. Evacuation orders have been issued for Evacuation Zones A, B, C and the Black Creek North and South Prong Zones. All mobile and manufactured homes or other vulnerable housing are considered Zone A regardless of where they are in the county.
wjct.org
Hurricane Ian update; Florida’s insurance companies; 25 Million Sparks; Hurricane food storage; What’s Good Wednesday
Hurricane Ian intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm this morning as it barreled closer to Florida's Gulf Coast. Residents have been emptying grocery shelves, boarding up windows and fleeing to evacuation shelters. Listeners can download the free Florida Storms app to get the latest updates on Ian. Guest:...
wjct.org
Hurricane Ian could bring 5-foot storm surge and 15 inches of rain
Hurricane Ian could cause as much as 3 to 5 feet of storm surge in Northeast Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. That's on top of up to 15 inches of rain that's forecast for the storm's latest track. Storm surge predictions show that areas along the Intracoastal Waterway...
wjct.org
Jacksonville City Council approves Mayor Curry’s $1.55 billion budget
The Jacksonville City Council has approved Mayor Lenny Curry’s eighth and final budget — a $1.55 billion plan that includes a property tax rate cut and nearly $500 million in capital spending for parks, roads, drainage, Downtown and other infrastructure. The vote Tuesday was 17-2, with council members...
wjct.org
Hurricane Ian; housing emergency; electric vehicles; Jazz Festival
Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and Florida Storms, joined us with the latest on Hurricane Ian’s path. Jacksonville activists are ramping up their demands that the city declare a housing emergency. Will Brown wrote about this for Jacksonville Today and joined us for a closer look.
