Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Latest on Hurricane Ian, what it means for the First Coast

We discussed the latest on Hurricane Ian and what Northeast Floridians can expect in its aftermath. Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and Florida Storms. WJCT News’ David Luckin, who was in Jacksonville Beach. Joe Giammanco, the Director of Emergency Management for St. Johns...
wjct.org

At least 46,000 without power in Northeast Florida

At least 46,000 customers were without power Thursday evening after Ian crossed Florida. That included some 7,000 JEA customers. At least 21,000 customers of Clay County Electric also were without power across Northeast Florida. Florida Power & Light Co. reported 18,000 without power in St. Johns County and 450 in...
wjct.org

In Northwest Jacksonville: A show of community before the storm

Will Hill stood outside his Northwest Jacksonville home with gratitude in his heart. Earlier Wednesday, more than 50 volunteers filled bags and delivered them to residents on Ken Knight Drive — an area inundated during Hurricane Irma — to protect the neighborhood from Hurricane Ian. Hill lives along...
wjct.org

Everything you should know as Ian approaches: garbage pickup, groceries, schools and more

Ian's path: The center of Ian is expected to move across Florida on Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. The storm is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach Northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Widespread flash, urban and river flooding is expected across portions of Northeast Florida, and Southeast Georgia tomorrow through the weekend. A tornado or two remains possible across parts of east-Northeast Florida through Thursday morning.
wjct.org

Why can't you get sandbags in Jacksonville?

Free sandbags are available in most counties to hold off the rising waters of Hurricane Ian. But not in Jacksonville. Todd Smith, chief of emergency preparedness for the city, says the city's sewers are unlike the surrounding region. "Sandbags in other counties are because they have a different stormwater management...
wjct.org

Evacuations ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties as Hurricane Ian approaches. Evacuation orders have been issued for Evacuation Zones A, B, C and the Black Creek North and South Prong Zones. All mobile and manufactured homes or other vulnerable housing are considered Zone A regardless of where they are in the county.
wjct.org

Hurricane Ian could bring 5-foot storm surge and 15 inches of rain

Hurricane Ian could cause as much as 3 to 5 feet of storm surge in Northeast Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. That's on top of up to 15 inches of rain that's forecast for the storm's latest track. Storm surge predictions show that areas along the Intracoastal Waterway...
wjct.org

Hurricane Ian; housing emergency; electric vehicles; Jazz Festival

Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and Florida Storms, joined us with the latest on Hurricane Ian’s path. Jacksonville activists are ramping up their demands that the city declare a housing emergency. Will Brown wrote about this for Jacksonville Today and joined us for a closer look.
