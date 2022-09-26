Ian's path: The center of Ian is expected to move across Florida on Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. The storm is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach Northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Widespread flash, urban and river flooding is expected across portions of Northeast Florida, and Southeast Georgia tomorrow through the weekend. A tornado or two remains possible across parts of east-Northeast Florida through Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO