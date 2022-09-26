ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QC Fall Parade of Homes winner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry. PSL and Peiffer are looking forward...
National Coffee Day PSL throwback: Redband Coffee

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -National Coffee Day is being observed on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. To mark the occasion, the PSL team dug into the archives to re-air a feature Paula hosted back in July of 2008 about the first Redband Coffee locaton in downtown Davenport.
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
Project Now offering services to senior community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer. Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Galesburg hires new city manager on split vote

The Galesburg city council approved the hiring of Gerald Smith to be the new city manager, though it was far from a unanimous vote. The final tally was 4-to-3. Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Sarah Davis voted in favor of the hire, while Bradley Hix, Wayne Dennis, and Larry Cox voted no.
Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday. Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River. Music will be performed by...
Supporting local at the grocery store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles. Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.
Chef Keys shows us how to make chili on QCT at 11

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. CASI Senior Moment 9/28. Updated:...
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
The Great Nicola Magic Festival in Monmouth set for Oct. 7-8

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -A magician known all over the world in the 1930s grew up in Monmouth, Illinois. He was known as The Great Nicola. Next weekend, his hometown will be having a two-day magic festival in his honor on Oct. 7-8. Alyssa Whitacre and Sarah Nevling from the Warren...
Orion sweeps Sherrard

Untreated hearing loss changes the brain and raises dementia risk. A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. As the weather begins to cool, Chef Keys shows us how to make an American staple, Chili. CASI Senior Moment 9/28.
ICS’ $3M capital project moves forward

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Starting in 2021, Immaculate Conception School started an ambitious capital project. “We really want people to encounter what we do here, and who we are just by virtue of coming to these events. It’ll drive revenue but it will also help people encounter the culture we have at Immaculate Conception,” said Father Tim Hepner. “We’re bursting with activity and that’s thanks to people who have sacrificed and that’s thanks to the blessings God has given us.”
