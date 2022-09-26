Read full article on original website
Treat of the Day: Leon Elementary students turn principal into a hotdog after PTO competition
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) -Leon Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) had a fun competition this month. The homeroom with the most PTO memberships got a hot dog lunch and turned the principal, Mrs. Turner, into a hot dog. Mrs. Brown’s class won and sprayed ketchup and mustard all over the principal....
Have the kids looking fresh this fall with Kid to Kid
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scott Slogan, the CEO of Kid to Kid said kids grow faster than paychecks and he’s right. That’s why Kid to Kid helps parents save on buying clothing for their growing kids, and gives them money for the items they’re no longer using.
Everyone can use a helping hand, or paw
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The love of an animal has the power to make anyone’s heart smile. Aggieland Pets with a Purpose is a nonprofit, volunteer organization whose pets share their unconditional love with people in the BCS community. APWAP President Kit Darling says “In short, they brighten people’s day.”
Christ Church upgrades campus with new worship space, kids areas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Christ Church in College Station will have new amenities to look forward to the next time they attend a service. The church has made several upgrades across its campus in order to serve its members and the community more efficiently. Christ Church has...
Get to two-steppin’ with the Aggie Wranglers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of the Aggie Wranglers is to spread their love for Texas A&M through teaching and performing their distinctive style of Country-Western dance. Since its start in 1984, the team has taught tens of thousands the basics of country-western dance through free dance classes that...
BCS Together’s Haven reaches major milestone in near two-year existence
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together’s Haven, safe space where teens in the foster care system can stay before they transition to a new home, has now served nearly 60 teenagers. “Just a safe place where they can feel loved and valued,” Lauren Falcone said. Falcone, the organization’s...
Camp For All to host “An Evening in Paradise Gala” to help raise funds
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Camp For All is hosting An Evening in Paradise Gala in two weeks to help raise funds for all of their projects. Camp For All transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. They serve thousands of campers each year. “An Evening...
Community volunteer recieves national recognition from Christian Brothers Automotive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A prestigious award was given to a Bryan-College Station resident for their countless volunteer work. Jeremy Smith manages the Christian Brothers Automotive locations in Bryan and College Station and was named the 2022 Lighthouse Award recipient by the company. Smith was presented this award for volunteering...
Celebrate Constitution Week at the Larry Ringer Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The La Villita Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution is helping the Brazos Valley celebrate Constitution Week. “Constitution Week is to encourage the American public to study about the events leading up to the constitution and learn about the constitution itself,” Leonora Owre, Honorary Regent, said.
VIDEO – 2022 BRENHAM HOMECOMING PARADE
Large crowds congregated in downtown Brenham on a sunny and clear Wednesday evening for Brenham High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. Dozens of parade entries traveled down Main and Alamo Streets, waving to families and tossing out candy. Several floats paid homage to classic video games, card games and board...
Dress your best this fall with help from Witt’s End
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s finally starting to feel more like fall, and with this change in weather comes a change in your daily wardrobe. Head over to Witt’s End in College Station to pick up this year’s hottest fall fashion trends. If you don’t know where to start, let Karen Witt help you find the perfect outfit for any occasion.
Love our set? Check out the team who designed it
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Three furniture set and decor was customized specifically for the show by Dirt Road Rustics. We stopped by to talk to the team at Dirt Road Rustics about some of the other furniture they have available in the store, including some very comfy, customizable couches.
Caring for plants as cooler weather approaches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the perfect time to start preparing your plants for cooler weather and thinking about bringing outdoor plants inside. Kristen Hamons, the owner of Grow ‘Em Plant Co., said it’s important to start tracking the weather now. For tropical house plants outside, Hamons...
Kick off the autumn season at Santa’s Wonderland with a Fall Festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s starting to feel like fall and that means Fall Festivals!. The Texas Lions Camp is hosting a huge Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Erin Mabry joined News 3 at Noon to talk about it. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at...
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partnering with Allie’s Way for distracted driving PSA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, nearly one in five crashes on Texas roads were caused by a distracted driver in 2021. Distractions can include anything from texting and talking on the phone to eating and drinking, putting on makeup, shaving, reading, programming a navigation system, watching a video and even adjusting the radio. Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas.
Take a family adventure at the Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wondered what a water buffalo’s breath smells like? Well, wonder no more! That’s how close you might get to this beautiful creature at the Franklin Drive-Thru Safari!. Stay in the comfort of your own car or take a guided tour in...
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two kids were arrested by Bryan Police in connection to two different false shooting threats to Bryan ISD schools. This has been a growing issue for schools around the country that police say causes a dangerous environment. “Departments across the country are dealing with the same...
Queen Theatre ready to host the ultimate Aggie watch party
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From reclining chairs to a 5-star menu, if you haven’t had a chance to sit and enjoy a film at the Queen Theatre’s newly renovated building, you’re missing out. The theatre allows you to kick your feet up and enjoy a show. Or...
Treat of the Day: Navasota wins prestigious IEDC award
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota won an Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Award from a prestigious organization serving economic developers, IEDC. Navasota received a Bronze Award for Best General Purpose Print Promotion for “Navasota Works!”, a dedicated pamphlet and brochure developed by the City of Navasota and the Bush School at Texas A&M to highlight the City’s capital improvement projects.
Fall Round-Up Fly Fishing Festival to benefit local non-profit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Fly Fishers are coming together with Good Fly to host the first-ever Fall Round-Up Fly Fishing Festival. This will be a family-centric event that is all things fly fishing and will feature live music, food trucks, casting, tying, fly fishing, a raffle and a silent auction.
