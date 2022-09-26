ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA unveils No. 6 patch to honor Bill Russell across league

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H26NP_0iBDsLNY00

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — As the longest-tenured player on the Celtics, Marcus Smart has been in Boston long enough to appreciate what Bill Russell meant to the team, the city and the country.

“We’ve heard things like ‘pioneer,’ ‘trailblazer,’” Smart said Monday while wearing a patch honoring the Celtics Hall of Famer who died this summer. “To mention, you know, Bill Russell and the impact that he brought to this game is undeniable.”

The centerpiece of the Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, Russell is being honored this season not just for his unmatched success on the court but for a lifetime commitment to civil rights. The NBA has announced that it will retire his No. 6 league-wide, and every player will wear a black No. 6 patch on his jersey.

The Celtics have other tributes planned, with two nights set aside to honor Russell’s legacy, including the Oct. 18 opener. They have painted the No. 6 in the free throw lane.

“The presence that Bill Russell had — not only on the court, but in the community — it’s something that will always be present, and he’ll always have a legacy because of that,” Celtics forward Grant Williams said, adding that Boston was his grandfather’s favorite team because of Russell. “I’m fortunate to be playing for this organization.”

Players who are already wearing No. 6 can keep it, and Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan was among those who said he would do so to honor Russell’s legacy. (Major League Baseball did the same in 1997 when it retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 across the AL and NL, and Yankees closer Mariano Rivera continued to wear it until he retired in 2013.)

Bulls guard Alex Caruso said he looked into switching his uniform No. 6 this season but was told he had to keep it because he is in the top 75 in jersey sales. Caruso wore No. 4 with the Lakers but Chicago has retired it for Jerry Sloan and No. 6 was the “best-looking number in the single digits that was left.”

“Obviously, I want to do nothing but honor him and his legacy and what he stood for because he’s one of the pioneers of racial advocacy for the game of basketball in general and just all-around great person,” he said. “I don’t know anybody that talks about him or knew him that had anything negative to say.”

In addition to the jersey patch, teams will also have a No. 6 on their courts near the scorer’s tables.

“I’m glad we get to remember him like this,” said Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. “He’s definitely watching over the game, watching over our jerseys like, ‘Yep.’ It’s special man. A lot of rings for him.”

It has been a tumultuous offseason for the Celtics, who were two wins from winning an unprecedented 18th NBA championship last season. Over the summer, newly signed free agent Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL and was lost for the season, and center Robert Williams III also needed surgery and won’t be available for the opener.

Jaylen Brown was mentioned in trade talks for All-Star Kevin Durant, leaving him to doubt the team’s commitment to him. And then, just three days before the start of training camp, coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire season.

Brown said it was important to remember Russell’s struggles against racism in the 1960s and understand the team’s current turmoil pales in comparison.

“Thinking about his legacy and what he stood for and the amount of adversity he went through is nothing like we have now,” Brown said.

___

AP Sports Writers Andrew Seligman, Teresa Walker and Kyle Hightower contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Canton, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Jerry Sloan
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
RadarOnline

Nia Long Moved To Boston For Fiancé Ime Udoka Two Weeks Before His Affair Broke, ‘Kept In Dark’ By Celtics

Nia Long was blindsided by the news that her fiancé/Boston Celtics coach Ima Udoka had an affair with an “improper intimate” relationship with a member of his team staff, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Nia said the actress was kept in the dark — even by the Celtics who found out about the allegations months ago. An insider said that Nia had no idea and proof of that was she moved to Boston two weeks ago. The couple was set to start house hunting. Based on the timeline of the scandal, Udoka was not only aware of his affair...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Celtics#The Celtics Hall Of Famer#Nuggets
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
MLB
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy