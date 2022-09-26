ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Ophelia Williams has been through a lot. She says she was raped numerous times by a powerful detective in the Kansas City, Kansas, police force. That detective, Roger Golubski, is facing federal charges related to rape and kidnapping but a federal judge allowed Golubski to go home while awaiting trial.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Second person charged following fatal shooting in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in August near 36th and Wayne, which left a 23-year-old dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says that 21-year-old Nathaniel Carter has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, second-degree assault. He has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom

An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
PARKVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Docs: Parkville Price Chopper deli worker filmed women in restroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Parkville grocery store worker was charged with felony invasion of privacy, accused of filming women in the bathroom. A 60-year-old woman told police she noticed that while inside one of the Price Chopper bathroom stalls, she noticed a cell phone over the stall wall, potentially recording her. The woman later said she recognized a deli employee wearing the same shoes and ball cap as the person who had been in the stall next to her.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

