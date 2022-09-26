KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Parkville grocery store worker was charged with felony invasion of privacy, accused of filming women in the bathroom. A 60-year-old woman told police she noticed that while inside one of the Price Chopper bathroom stalls, she noticed a cell phone over the stall wall, potentially recording her. The woman later said she recognized a deli employee wearing the same shoes and ball cap as the person who had been in the stall next to her.

