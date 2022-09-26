Read full article on original website
KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Ophelia Williams has been through a lot. She says she was raped numerous times by a powerful detective in the Kansas City, Kansas, police force. That detective, Roger Golubski, is facing federal charges related to rape and kidnapping but a federal judge allowed Golubski to go home while awaiting trial.
Teenager recovering from stabbing in the Northland
Kansas City police investigate after finding a teenager in a Northland park Friday evening. The teen was stabbed and suffered critical injures.
2nd man charged in deadly Aug. 19 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri
A second man — Nathaniel Carter, 21 — has been charged in an Aug. 19 fatal shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Excelsior Springs man identified as murder suspect involved in shootout with Topeka police
A murder suspect at the center of a police chase through downtown Topeka, Kansas that lead to a shootout with police has been identified as someone from the Kansas City area.
Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation
A Jackson County jury convicted Gustavo Ramos — 29, of Kansas City, Missouri — on Tuesday of child molestation.
2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
Blue Springs mom sues Facebook, Instagram, Meta for claims of 'addictive' platforms
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs mother has filed a federal lawsuit claiming Instagram and Facebook have "exploited children around the world to drive profits," citing "addictive" use of social media by minors. The 98-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Missouri's Western District joins at least 28...
Second person charged following fatal shooting in August
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in August near 36th and Wayne, which left a 23-year-old dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says that 21-year-old Nathaniel Carter has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, second-degree assault. He has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Man found dead under Independence bridge; police investigating
Independence police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead under a railroad bridge near Truman Road and Franklin Drive.
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom
An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
Docs: Parkville Price Chopper deli worker filmed women in restroom
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Parkville grocery store worker was charged with felony invasion of privacy, accused of filming women in the bathroom. A 60-year-old woman told police she noticed that while inside one of the Price Chopper bathroom stalls, she noticed a cell phone over the stall wall, potentially recording her. The woman later said she recognized a deli employee wearing the same shoes and ball cap as the person who had been in the stall next to her.
Police officer, witnesses rescue child from Independence pond
Independence police responded to a pond and helped rescue a 10-year-old boy from the water at the former Rockwood Country Club.
Kansas felon accused of meth possession, jailed on a detain order
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 38-year-old Perez D. Smith of Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Smith has two previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Dept. of...
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Kansas City neighbors still searching for answers in deadly triple shooting
Three people, including a child under the age of five, were shot Monday inside a Kansas City home at 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
Police identify homicide victim in triple shooting that also injured child
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified the victims and suspects in a deadly triple shooting that left a child critically injured Monday afternoon.
KC family searching for missing teen ask for false serial killer rumors to stop
Rumors on social media are causing more pain for a Kansas City family who is desperately searching for a missing teen.
