The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that it's hearing reports of a phone scam in the area where the caller poses as a sergeant with the department. The sheriff's office says the name being used by the scammers is someone who has been retired for some time now. In the scam, the caller accuses the victim of failing to comply with a civil process and demands money to keep the victim from being arrested. It is common for scammers to use a number that looks local and the name of a real officer to make the call seem more realistic. The sheriff's office says some of the calls have been from 815-895-2155.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO