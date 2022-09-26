Read full article on original website
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Robbery At A Loves Park Business
Out-of-control ATV driver arrested after chase with Rockford Police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they recovered a handgun, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana after pursuing an ATV driver who fled through multiple yards and almost hit a woman during a police chase. According to police, on Wednesday, September 21st, officers attempted to stop 39-year-old Michael Hodges, who was operating a 3-wheeled motorcycle, in […]
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flees From Police On A Motorcycle, Then Crashes Into A Utility Pole.
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a Rock Falls home invasion in August. Around 10:13 a.m. Aug. 9, Rock Falls police responded to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street after a caller reported that someone had been shot.
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Winnebago County, Victim Reportedly Shot In The Neck
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 39-year-old Rockford man is out on bond this week after a police chase turned into a major drug and firearms bust. Michael Hodges tried to escape a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the 2300 block of Auburn Street in Rockford. Police attempted to pull...
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting at a Rockford apartment complex. The Rockford Police Department tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to avoid the area of the 3700 block of Trilling Avenue regarding an incident where a man was shot in the neck.
Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County
Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident Being Reported on the East Side
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
Rockford man faces attempted murder after shooting at Days Inn
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cherry Valley hotel. Oshay Simmons, of Rockford, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers were called to the...
Two Persons Arrested on Charges and Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop
On Tuesday September 20 around 1:36 a.m., Oregon Police arrested 28-year-old Ashley A. Martinez of Oregon for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with blood alcohol content greater than .08%. Martinez was also issued a citation for improper lane usage. A passenger in...
Lots Of Accidents Today: Another Accident, Vehicle Crashes Into A Fire Hydrant and Catches On Fire
Belvidere Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton. Police said they were notified of Kayleb’s disappearance on Thursday, September 28th. His mother told police that he had left their home, in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Avenue, on September 24th, sometime between midnight and 5 […]
Illinois woman dies after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport woman whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries, officials said Wednesday Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, and her husband, Al, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers posing as police
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that it's hearing reports of a phone scam in the area where the caller poses as a sergeant with the department. The sheriff's office says the name being used by the scammers is someone who has been retired for some time now. In the scam, the caller accuses the victim of failing to comply with a civil process and demands money to keep the victim from being arrested. It is common for scammers to use a number that looks local and the name of a real officer to make the call seem more realistic. The sheriff's office says some of the calls have been from 815-895-2155.
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident With Possible Extrication Needed
Rockford Scanner™: High Speed Police Chase in Winnebago County
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Bonnie was initially transported from her home...
Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
