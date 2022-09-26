Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm, Florida could feel impacts by Tuesday

Read full article on original website
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Hurricane Ian now takes aim at South Carolina
Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday as it again intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and barreled toward South Carolina. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon...
Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 23 reported dead and millions without power
As much of Florida takes stock Friday of apocalyptic damage left by deadly Hurricane Ian, the Category 1 storm is lashing South Carolina, where an expected afternoon landfall may deliver more lethal flooding and enough force to alter the coastal landscape. Ian, which restrengthened in the Atlantic, was barreling toward...
Mid-Missouri organizations respond to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
MID-MISSOURI - Various organizations in mid-Missouri have responded to Hurricane Ian which made landfall in Florida Wednesday. A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District, has been deployed to Hurricane Ian. The team should arrive in Gainesville, around 6 p.m. Wednesday...
Missouri electric line crews head to Orlando for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
COLUMBIA − Missouri electric line crews are headed to Florida to help in recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday evening. The greatest threat now is expected to be on Florida's west coast near Tampa, between Longboat Key and Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Red Cross crews from Columbia, Jefferson City to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA - American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are moving quickly in response to the danger presented by Hurricane Ian in Florida. According to a news release, Red Cross responders are converging to provide critical support as the hurricane gets closer to landfall. As of...
Forecast: Wednesday will feature the start of a slight warming trend
Wednesday will start off on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 40s. Sunshine will be abundant in the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 70s. The slow warming trend is set to continue over the next several days with highs returning to the middle to upper 70s as we head into the weekend. The trend of upper 70s will continue for the early part of next week as a few clouds slowly start to return.
Forecast: Wednesday is even cooler than the days before, updates on Ian
An even cooler air mass is moving in today and will leave some areas even colder on daytime temps than yesterday!. Our weather has been dominated by a series of high pressure systems effectively providing a highway for cool, autumn air to flow into Missouri and the Midwest from out of Canada. The air is noticeably dry due to this, too.
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Sept. 28
2022 mid-Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbers. Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close. According to Missouri's Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021. As of September 26, 2022, the current total...
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former executives of a Missouri-based health nonprofit pleaded guilty for their roles in a corruption scheme that involved several Arkansas officials. Sixty-three-year-old Bontiea Bernedette Goss and her 66-year-old husband, Tommy Ray Goss, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy charges. They were executives...
Forecast: Staying mild into the weekend
Temperatures will start on a chilly note for Saturday with morning temperatures in the middle 40s, but we will quickly warm to the middle 70s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The weekend ahead will be a touch warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. That trend is expected...
Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick. Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
Missouri launches mental health hotline for farmers in crisis
MISSOURI − Missouri has a new mental health helpline for one of its most distressed populations, farmers and ranchers. The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) launched the AgriStress Helpline on Aug. 8. The helpline is a free, confidential service that connects agricultural producers and rural families with mental health care professionals who have an agricultural background.
2022 mid-Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbers
COLUMBIA - Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021 for Troop F, which is most of the central Missouri region. As of September 26,...
Missouri father sentenced in death of boy who disappeared in 2003
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the killing of his disabled 9-year-old son, who disappeared nearly 20 years ago. Dawan Ferguson was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Christian, whose body has never been found.
DHSS announces services extended for Missouri WIC program
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced the Missouri WIC program is extending its services. This extension will allow the temporary increase of Cash Value Benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases starting on Oct. 1. Listed below are the monthly amounts for each eligible...
State IT division to hold hiring event Friday
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia
COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
Absentee voting begins for the November election with new requirements in place
COLUMBIA - Absentee voting began on Tuesday, and it is the first time that House bill 1878 will have an effect. The bill implements a number of changes to Missouri's voting law. The first requires all in-person voters to provide government-issued photo ID in order to vote. In previous elections,...
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah...
