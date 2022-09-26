Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm, Florida could feel impacts by Tuesday

Wednesday will start off on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 40s. Sunshine will be abundant in the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 70s. The slow warming trend is set to continue over the next several days with highs returning to the middle to upper 70s as we head into the weekend. The trend of upper 70s will continue for the early part of next week as a few clouds slowly start to return.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO