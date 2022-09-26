ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

Two Bryant police officers in recovery after weekend crash

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B32ns_0iBDrEEg00

BRYANT, Ark. — Two Bryant Police officers are in the hospital after a vehicle crash Saturday morning. One will have a long recovery process, according to police.

The crash happened on Springhill Road when Bryant Police Department officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were trying to stop a blue motorcycle in the area by North Service Road, police said, but the driver did not stop. This led to a pursuit, and troopers with the Arkansas State Police took the lead.

Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate

The trio lost site of the motorcycle and called off the chase, but Davis lost control of his police car and hit a tree in front of a home. Part of the car broke off and landed in the roadway, which another driver hit. Police said she would be okay.

“This is hard on us,” Sgt. Todd Crowson of the Bryant Police Dept said. “This is our fellow officers.”

Peck should be okay, Crowson said, but Davis is in worse condition.

“We can talk to him,” Crowson said. “His eyes will flutter a little bit when we’re talking to him, and he’ll give us a little squeeze of his hand. It is tough.”

Crowson said the department has set up bank accounts to help the officers with their medical bills.

“If they want to do it that way, they can go to any Centennial Bank in the state of Arkansas,” Crowson said. “They can make the deposit in their names.”

ASP officials are now conducting the crash investigation, Crowson said.

The dash camera was damaged in the crash, according to police, but the department is working to recover the footage.

Crowson said he could not provide any details on the motorcyclist or what he was suspected of.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

One person dead, suspect charged after shooting at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
SHERWOOD, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Bryant, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant Police Department#The Arkansas State Police#The Bryant Police Dept
ksgf.com

Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
SHERWOOD, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
THV11

Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road

BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
BRYANT, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To One

Terkessa Wallace (left) and Shequenia Burnett (right)Facebook. 36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared years of their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Shequenia's family describes her as a mother and well-rounded, talented sketch artist who adores her children.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy