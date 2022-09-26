Read full article on original website
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
Mississippi Man Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
A 23-year-old Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family who lived nearby has been charged with a federal hate crime. Axel Charles Cox was arraigned Friday after prosecutors obtained a warrant for him to be brought into court from state prison, where he’s serving eight years for drug and stolen property.
Mississippi man convicted of murder and previously sentenced to death will now be paroled
Those convicted of murder are not eligible for parole in Mississippi, but court rulings paved the way for a man previously sentenced to death to receive parole and be scheduled for release. Frederick Bell had been serving a sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for the May 1991 shooting of 21-year-old Robert “Bert” […]
He Was Granted Parole After 31 Years. A Newspaper Ad Is Keeping Him in Prison.
Frederick Bell has spent the past 31 years in prison for two murders he committed when he was 19. But despite being granted parole, he can’t be released just yet because of a little-known Mississippi technicality. Bell was supposed to be granted his freedom on Sept. 26. But thanks...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Convicted DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s parole denied as board rules he’s still a risk
Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner shot and killed 10 people. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and wounded...
Trump-appointed judge convicts three Jan. 6 defendants but acquits two of them on obstruction charge
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday handed down verdicts in the trial of three Jan. 6 defendants that could have a major impact on the trajectory of Capitol attack prosecutions going forward. Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but...
Alabama prison escape: Inmate Casey White, guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls
Alabama murder suspect Casey White and now-deceased jail guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while he was incarcerated in prison before his escape and a subsequent police manhunt. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said investigators think the pair, who are not related, may have plotted his escape over...
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
Texas Parole Board Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon, Gives No Reason For It
A Texas parole board denied a posthumous pardon for George Floyd from a drug case almost a year after it unanimously recommended him for the pardon. CBS 58 reports the parole board did not cite a reason for denying Floyd’s pardon in a letter sent to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd’s surviving family members.
Hear what supporter of Jan. 6 rioter told Michael Fanone during rioter's sentencing
Former DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone describes what happened after he gave his victim impact statement during the sentencing of Kyle Young, one of several January 6th rioters who attacked him during the insurrection. Young was sentenced to 86 months in prison.
Attorneys For Alabama Jail Escapee Casey White Want Him Transferred From Prison To Jail Ahead Of Murder Trial
A judge has scheduled a hearing for October to weigh arguments from prosecutors and Casey White's defense attorneys about whether the jail escapee needs to be transferred back to another county jail to prepare for his upcoming murder trial. A judge has granted a prosecution request for a hearing after...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
14 missing children rescued, 8 people arrested in NOLA-area op
The U.S. Marshals Service says it has recovered fourteen missing and endangered children and arrested eight people as part of their Missing Child Unit’s Operation Summer Knights.
Here's what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart
Cory Wayne Patterson was an employee with Tupelo Aviation for the past 10 years.
A Mississippi man was charged for burning a cross and using 'threatening and racially derogatory remarks' against Black neighbors, DOJ says
The DOJ said Axel C. Cox, 23, burned the cross at his Gulfport, Mississippi home in 2020 to intimidate his Black neighbors.
Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison
The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
‘I Watched It All, Basically, From My Window’: Judge Hears Range of Opinions from Potential Jurors About Oath Keepers’ Connections to Jan. 6
Jury selection in the federal criminal case against members of the right-wing Oath Keepers group presented a full spectrum of opinions and viewpoints on Wednesday, as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to learn more about the Washington, D.C. residents who would eventually decide the matter. Potential jurors...
