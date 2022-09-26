The Prep vs. McDowell football game has not only been a huge tradition for just Cathedral Prep and McDowell but for the city of Erie as a whole. For the past few decades, this game has always been the most anticipated football game in the city of Erie. The back-and-forth rivalry between the two teams has been a showcase for all ages to enjoy and a great game to witness.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO