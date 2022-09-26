Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theramblernews.com
Prep vs. McDowell: A New Era in Prep Football
The Prep vs. McDowell football game has not only been a huge tradition for just Cathedral Prep and McDowell but for the city of Erie as a whole. For the past few decades, this game has always been the most anticipated football game in the city of Erie. The back-and-forth rivalry between the two teams has been a showcase for all ages to enjoy and a great game to witness.
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Joins Current Tennessee Titans Star Henry in Rare Company
OIL CITY, Pa. – Despite Oil City’s 21-20 setback to Northwestern last week, junior running back Ethen Knox continued his assault on the record books. Per MaxPreps, Knox is believed to be the fastest back to 2,000 yards in a season ever with 2,007 yards on 177 carries, an average of 11.3 yards per carry, and 401.4 yards per game.
erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Resident Now Living in Florida Reacts to Hurricane Ian
Earlier today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, and is currently moving northeastward across the Sunshine State. Robyn Lombard, an Erie-native, is currently hunkering down with her family at a friend's house. "I'm not gonna lie, it's a little bit scary," said Lombard via phone. "Definitely...
erienewsnow.com
Joey Stevens, One Caribbean News Discusses Hurricane Ian Concerns
As the weather gets colder up north, many Erieites in the area begin preparing to head down to Florida for the winter. While they may still be in Erie now, their homes and vehicles are still in the sunshine state, which is currently dealing with Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
pioneerpages.net
Crawford County Recreation Center
New additions to Crawford County are underway! The Crawford County Recreation Center (CCRC) has been five years in the making. As plans are being put into action, they broke ground on September 23, 2022, and are currently shooting for Fall of 2023 to open. This facility will be located on LTC’s campus, but open to the community.
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
erienewsnow.com
TV Improv Group Who's Line is it Anyway Preforms Live at the Warner Theatre
At the Warner Theatre on Tuesday night, it was lights, curtains, comedy on the stage, as cast members from the TV improv show Who's Line is it Anyway, performed live in Erie on their nationwide tour. The tour's known as Whose Live Anyway. They took suggestions from the audience, and...
erienewsnow.com
Grand Opening of Sheetz on West 38th & Liberty
Around 30 workers employed at the new Sheetz location that opened up in Erie. It's at the busy intersection of West 38th Street and Liberty. It's the 665 store that Sheetz has opened to date. About 300 people were there Thursday morning at the new location. Someone even won a...
erienewsnow.com
Million Dollar Restore NY Grant Sought For Historic Fredonia Inn
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Redevelopment of a historic Fredonia inn continues. Back in July, local businessman Steve St. George and restaurant partner Devin Jones announced they plan to purchase the White Inn and restore the iconic structure as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. In an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Annual Pumpkin Walk Returns this Weekend
Erie's annual Pumpkin Walk returns this weekend, and volunteers spent the day getting ready for the big event. It was a busy afternoon at Waldameer and Water World, as Erie High students and other volunteers set about displaying more than 1,200 pumpkins and 17,000 lights. The Halloween-themed fun also includes...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
erienewsnow.com
Plans Underway To Restore Jamestown’s Tallest Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As part of a $40 million dollar project, work to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building is underway. “Some housing, some affordable housing, so there will be a mix of housing,” explained Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “There will be a boutique hotel as part of the building and then the rest of it will be commercial space. There may be some professional office type space, but the first floor will be all retail, restaurant, that type of commercial use.”
erienewsnow.com
First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie
One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight. Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car […]
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
erienewsnow.com
Eerie Horror Fest Features a Spooktacular Line-Up for Horror Movie Fans
Eerie Horror Fest is back this October! The Horror Fest is the only festival of its kind in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The festival brings in a vast audience of cinema lovers, filmmakers, artists, entertainers, and industry leaders to convene in downtown Erie every fall. The 2022 Eerie Horror Fest will feature...
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
Comments / 0