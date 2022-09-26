ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

82-year-old Georgia man accused of stabbing wife to death and reporting it as suicide

ROSWELL, Ga. (TCD) -- An 82-year-old man stands accused of stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death and reporting it as a suicide. According to a news release from the Roswell Police Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive to a report of a suicide. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased victim, Judith Miller, suffering from a stab wound.
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges

Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft

According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse

A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Gunna Seeks Jail Release After New Indictment Dismisses Connection To Violent Crime

Atlanta-based rapper Gunna will seek to be released from jai. On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed a third motion for a bond hearing. Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.
ATLANTA, GA
