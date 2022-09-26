Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)Terry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
How these memorial coins are helping to support the families of fallen Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has come up with a new way for the community to honor the two fallen deputies killed in the line of duty. Community members can now purchase challenge coins to honor Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Koleski, with proceeds going to their families.
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police honor Middle School Assistant Principal for stopping attempted Kidnapping
According to a report from the Calhoun Times, Calhoun Chief of Police Tony Pyle and the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education honored Calhoun Middle School assistant principal Misty Lewis with a certificate for heroic actions and a junior police officer badge for thwarting an attempted kidnapping. According to CPD...
Man shot, injured after shooting with Cobb County police at hotel
ATLANTA — One man is injured after a shooting involving police at a hotel in Smyrna, Cobb County Police say. This happened at the Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway, where there is currently a large police presence. Officers add that the suspect has non life threatening injuries and...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
82-year-old Georgia man accused of stabbing wife to death and reporting it as suicide
ROSWELL, Ga. (TCD) -- An 82-year-old man stands accused of stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death and reporting it as a suicide. According to a news release from the Roswell Police Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive to a report of a suicide. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased victim, Judith Miller, suffering from a stab wound.
Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill trial to take two weeks, 35 witnesses to be called
Prosecutors plan to call 35 witnesses to testify against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in his trial next month on f...
A cow that surprised neighbors in metro Atlanta is ‘apprehended’
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cow is no longer on the loose in North Fulton County. The Milton Police Department posted on Facebook the cow was roaming the area of Francis Road and Thompson Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A neighbor commented the...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
NE Ga police blotter: Nicholson man sentenced, Gainesville man robbed, Covington woman assaulted
James Standridge gets what amounts to a life sentence: 88 years in prison for the 40 year-old Nicholson man who pleaded guilty to shooting at sheriff’s deputies in Jackson County. It happened when Standridge barricaded himself in his home in August of last year. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office...
fox5atlanta.com
Girl last seen going to school bus stop but did not report to school, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a girl they said went to her a school bus top in her neighborhood on Monday but never made it to school. Investigators went to East Meyers Drive in Morrow on Tuesday, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported...
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
Hall County father arrested after baby taken to hospital with bone fractures
The father of a 3-month-old Hall County girl was arrested Tuesday as the result of a weeklong investigation into alleged child abuse.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft
According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
nowhabersham.com
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse
A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Atlanta Daily World
Gunna Seeks Jail Release After New Indictment Dismisses Connection To Violent Crime
Atlanta-based rapper Gunna will seek to be released from jai. On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed a third motion for a bond hearing. Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.
Father arrested after 3-month-old baby discovered with broken bones during exam, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Oakwood man is charged with abusing his infant after a medical exam revealed his daughter had broken bones, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office. William Dorsey Raiford, 27, is facing charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. [DOWNLOAD:...
