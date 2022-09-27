ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

My Country 95.5

Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend

It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides

On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

CASTING CALL: Want to Be the Next Casper Radio DJ & Influencer?

Townsquare Media Casper, WY has an opportunity to be a part of the 2022 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters "Station of the Year". Casper's #1 for New Country, My Country 95.5 (http://mycountry955.com), needs your help filling the high heels of morning co-host Prairie Wife. After four years, she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family. We are now searching for the next co-host /content creator to join the award winning My Country Morning Show alongside radio vet Drew Kirby. This is your chance to become a well-known local influencer.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted

Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day

The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
CASPER, WY
