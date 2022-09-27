Read full article on original website
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend
It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides
On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
PHOTOS: Fall Fest Packs David Street Station, Ushers in Autumn
It was, barring just a bit of wind, a perfect day. The sun was shining, the leaves were falling, the children were laughing. It was, for all intents and purposes, an ideal autumn day. The David Street Station put on their annual Fall Fest event in Downtown Casper and, this...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Introduces New Menu Item at FireRock Steakhouse
People have been curious on how well Jeffree Star would be able to acclimate to the Wyoming lifestyle. Just the fact that he's still here and a ranch owner should remove all doubt. Star Yak Ranch has been supplying Casperites with different yak options for about a year now. There...
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans
It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places. That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.
‘A Heck of a Ride,’ Casper Woman Writes Her Own Hilarious Obituary
Every week, Oil City News shares obituaries from the community. Typically, obituaries are written by a loved one of the recently deceased but, every now and then, a person will write their own and, once in a while, the results are both heartwarming and tear-jerking. Such was the case with...
Casper Hockey Community Participate in #sticksoutformateo
Following the tragic death of Mateo and Mauro Diaz, the Casper Oilers Hockey Club asked the hockey community to leave sticks out for Mateo to honor the terrific young man that he was. "Our teammate, Mateo, made quite an impression on everyone he came into contact with. Many of us...
Don’t Miss Garage Sale Fundraiser for Firefighters Facing Extreme Hardship
The Casper firefighters are hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, October 8th to benefit the local firefighters facing extreme hardship, according to a recent press release from Casper Fire-EMS Department. The Garage Sale will take place at Fire Station no. 3 (2140 E 12th Street), from 7 AM to 5...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Special Olympics Fall Tournament Starts Next Week, Volunteers Needed
"Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." That is the Special Olympics Athlete Oath and if there is one phrase that represents everything that the Special Olympics Wyoming athletes are about, it is that. Casper will have the chance to see Special...
Evansville Fire Department Extending Haunted Maze Event To Three Nights
It's just about that time. The leaves are falling. The sun is setting. The night is coming. So, too, is Halloween and some of the community's favorite events are coming back bigger, and badder, and better than ever. This October in Casper will feature witches, and werewolves, haunted houses and...
CASTING CALL: Want to Be the Next Casper Radio DJ & Influencer?
Townsquare Media Casper, WY has an opportunity to be a part of the 2022 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters "Station of the Year". Casper's #1 for New Country, My Country 95.5 (http://mycountry955.com), needs your help filling the high heels of morning co-host Prairie Wife. After four years, she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family. We are now searching for the next co-host /content creator to join the award winning My Country Morning Show alongside radio vet Drew Kirby. This is your chance to become a well-known local influencer.
Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher
Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident. Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident. There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St....
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day
The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
