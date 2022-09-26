Read full article on original website
Related
UK prime minister says pound's slump is due to fallout from Russia-Ukraine war as she defends tax cuts in aftermath of market turmoil
UK prime minister Liz Truss said the pound's slump last week was due to the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, defending newly unveiled tax cuts days after a spasm of turmoil in the country's currency and government bond markets. The pound plunged to a 37-year low on Friday after Truss...
BBC
IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans
The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
BBC
What Tory MPs are saying about Kwasi Kwarteng's future
Few Conservative MPs are commenting publicly about Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's handling of the economic turmoil sparked by his mini-budget - but they are not mincing their words in off-the-record conversations. Inept, humiliating, naive and reckless are just some of the words that have cropped up. What is so irritating to...
Liz Truss government ‘undercutting’ economic institutions, says ex-Bank of England governor
Liz Truss’s government has been “undercutting” the UK’s economic institutions with its borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree, said former Bank of England governor Sir Mark Carney.Sir Mark – governor from 2013 to 2020 – said the mini-Budget’s measures were “working at some cross-purposes” with the Bank.“Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances – tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank – has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets,” he told the BBC on Thursday.Condemning the decision to push ahead with the tax cut plan without an Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR)...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law.
The number of Russians fleeing the country to evade Putin's draft is likely bigger than the original invasion force, UK intel says
The UK said the number of fleeing Russians likely exceeded Putin's original invasion force. Reports said least 190,000 Russians had left since Putin said he would draft reservists for Ukraine. The exodus is likely to affect Russia's economy and add to "brain drain," the UK said. The number of Russians...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the U.K. economy growing. In her first public comments since her Conservative government announced billions in unfunded tax cuts last Friday that drove the pound to record lows, Truss said Britain was facing “very, very difficult economic times.” But she said the problems — namely high inflation driven by soaring energy prices — were global and spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She spoke after the Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with sweeping tax cuts that many see as benefiting the wealthy, to be paid for by a surge of public borrowing. Truss told BBC that she had to “take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation.”
Employers urge UK government to show it really can boost growth
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's government must reform areas such as immigration and climate change to show it really can boost economic growth after it sent markets into a tailspin with a huge tax cuts announcement, the head of an employers group said on Wednesday.
CNBC
Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
Labour says financial turmoil is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’
Shadow health secretary condemns Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘reckless gamble’ and says Labour ‘cavalry is coming’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – UK politics live
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
U.K. in turmoil as government's gamble to solve economic woes fuels crisis instead
LONDON — If anyone thought Britain was due a period of calm after Boris Johnson’s tumultuous premiership, no one told his successor. The country was already facing an ugly menu of challenges. But the proposed solution by new Prime Minister Liz Truss has quickly sent the economy spiraling into chaos, threatening consequences both immediate and long-lasting for many Britons.
Investopedia
IMF Criticizes U.K. Government Fiscal Plan
In an unusually outspoken statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) openly criticized the UK government’s latest tax plan, stating the proposal by Liz Truss’s government was likely to add to inequality and soaring inflation. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the country’s biggest tax package in 50...
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
BBC
Faisal Islam: Liz Truss' path to regain market credibility
The strategy from the government is that there will be no changes to the mini-budget. They believe that the fleshing out of the details of their economic plans on planning laws, energy, childcare, worker visas - will persuade markets that UK growth will accelerate. The combination of these reforms over...
CNBC
Britain's Liz Truss holds emergency talks with budget watchdog as the pound stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
BBC
Kwasi Kwarteng: We stopped consumer spending collapse
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said his mini-budget was needed to stop a collapse in consumer spending, despite it sparking days of market turmoil. He told his party's MPs that cutting taxes and limiting energy bills had protected the economy. The plans, announced last Friday, led to a slump in the...
Truss and Kwarteng to hold back OBR forecasts for six weeks
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will refuse to release forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) until more than six weeks after receiving them, despite calls for them to be published as soon as possible. The prime minister and chancellor said they would only publish the independent forecasts on...
Comments / 0