Income Tax

BBC

IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans

The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
INCOME TAX
BBC

What Tory MPs are saying about Kwasi Kwarteng's future

Few Conservative MPs are commenting publicly about Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's handling of the economic turmoil sparked by his mini-budget - but they are not mincing their words in off-the-record conversations. Inept, humiliating, naive and reckless are just some of the words that have cropped up. What is so irritating to...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss government ‘undercutting’ economic institutions, says ex-Bank of England governor

Liz Truss’s government has been “undercutting” the UK’s economic institutions with its borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree, said former Bank of England governor Sir Mark Carney.Sir Mark – governor from 2013 to 2020 – said the mini-Budget’s measures were “working at some cross-purposes” with the Bank.“Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances – tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank – has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets,” he told the BBC on Thursday.Condemning the decision to push ahead with the tax cut plan without an Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR)...
ECONOMY
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
The Associated Press

UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the U.K. economy growing. In her first public comments since her Conservative government announced billions in unfunded tax cuts last Friday that drove the pound to record lows, Truss said Britain was facing “very, very difficult economic times.” But she said the problems — namely high inflation driven by soaring energy prices — were global and spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She spoke after the Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with sweeping tax cuts that many see as benefiting the wealthy, to be paid for by a surge of public borrowing. Truss told BBC that she had to “take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation.”
BUSINESS
CNBC

Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election

Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

U.K. in turmoil as government's gamble to solve economic woes fuels crisis instead

LONDON — If anyone thought Britain was due a period of calm after Boris Johnson’s tumultuous premiership, no one told his successor. The country was already facing an ugly menu of challenges. But the proposed solution by new Prime Minister Liz Truss has quickly sent the economy spiraling into chaos, threatening consequences both immediate and long-lasting for many Britons.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

IMF Criticizes U.K. Government Fiscal Plan

In an unusually outspoken statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) openly criticized the UK government’s latest tax plan, stating the proposal by Liz Truss’s government was likely to add to inequality and soaring inflation. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the country’s biggest tax package in 50...
BUSINESS
BBC

Faisal Islam: Liz Truss' path to regain market credibility

The strategy from the government is that there will be no changes to the mini-budget. They believe that the fleshing out of the details of their economic plans on planning laws, energy, childcare, worker visas - will persuade markets that UK growth will accelerate. The combination of these reforms over...
BUSINESS
BBC

Kwasi Kwarteng: We stopped consumer spending collapse

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said his mini-budget was needed to stop a collapse in consumer spending, despite it sparking days of market turmoil. He told his party's MPs that cutting taxes and limiting energy bills had protected the economy. The plans, announced last Friday, led to a slump in the...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Truss and Kwarteng to hold back OBR forecasts for six weeks

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will refuse to release forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) until more than six weeks after receiving them, despite calls for them to be published as soon as possible. The prime minister and chancellor said they would only publish the independent forecasts on...
ECONOMY

