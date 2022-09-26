Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporters Jake Bittle and Naveena Sadasivam. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Joe Manchin on Wednesday made public the text of his long-awaited permitting bill, the result of a side deal that the senator from West Virginia made with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a condition of passing major climate legislation last month. The bill provoked a variety of strong and polarized reactions from climate experts, environmental justice advocates, and renewable energy boosters, but it’s still unclear how it would change the nation’s energy mix. Even less certain is whether the legislation can pass as a rider to a budget resolution that Congress must pass by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO