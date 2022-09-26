Read full article on original website
Related
Candidate Q&A — State House District 46 — Amy Perruso
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Amy Perruso, Democratic candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
Nick Nikhilananda, House District 13: Time To Institute Ranked Choice Voting In All Hawaii Races
Two months ago, Gov. David Ige signed Senate Bill 2162, which implements ranked choice voting (or RCV) beginning next year for filling county council vacancies and for special federal elections. This extremely limited bill will hopefully soon be amended to add all elections in Hawaii. I, plus the Green Party...
Hawaii LG Candidate Junior Tupa‘i Is Sounding A Lot More Like Duke Aiona
Seaula “Junior” Tupa‘i, the Hawaii Republican Party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, doesn’t think he and his running mate Duke Aiona have many differences. His past statements on social media, in news interviews and other forums might indicate otherwise. Judging by those alone, Tupa‘i is a pro-life, pro-gun activist and election denier who disagrees with government mandates during the pandemic.
Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News
A union representing workers at the The Maui News has filed an unfair labor practices claim against the publisher and the West Virginia company that owns the paper. The Pacific Media Workers Guild issued a news release Thursday saying its claim with the National Labor Relations Board followed publisher Chris Minford and representatives of Ogden Newspapers walking out of a contract bargaining session last week. The guild says Ogden executives tried to bar guild members from watching the bargaining session, violating their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duke Aiona Is Running For Governor Again. Will This Time Be Any Different?
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona is making his third run for governor at a time when corruption and scandal have punctured the political armor that normally protects Democrats in Hawaii. But it won’t be easy for him to capitalize on this moment. His pitch is simple, and it has...
Inclusion Of Covid-19 Reinfections Boosts Hawaii’s Weekly Case Count
Covid-19 reinfections now account for about 10% of the confirmed cases in Hawaii, health officials said Wednesday, as the state began including the backlogged repeat cases in its official count. The Department of Health reported 10,995 reinfections dating back to September 2020, raising its weekly count to 12,755. But the...
Schools Are Harnessing Solar Power In Record Numbers
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporter Joseph Winters. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2014, two solar energy groups published a report finding that only about 3,750 U.S. schools — out of a total of roughly 130,000 — were generating electricity from solar panels. But that number is on the rise.
Corey Rosenlee, House District 39: Let’s Renew Our Commitment To Public Schools
The oft used sentiments that our children are our future and that we have to invest in our keiki too often ring hollow in Hawaii. Hawaii ranks last in the nation in 3- and 4-year-olds attending prekindergarten, last in the nation in the percentage of our taxation that goes to our public schools, last in the nation in students’ participation in free breakfast at our public schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Hawaii Contractor Pleads Guilty To Making Illegal Donations To US Sen. Susan Collins
Former Hawaii defense contractor Martin Kao pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges Tuesday in federal court for funneling nearly $200,000 in illegal campaign contributions to political action committees supporting Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in her 2020 bid for reelection. It was his second guilty plea this month. The...
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Not Backing Down From Demands For Better Patient Care
Andrea Kumura’s career came to a halt on Aug. 29 when she and about 60 other mental health providers went on strike against Kaiser Permanente, spurred by staffing shortages, poor working conditions and comparatively low wages. The longtime clinical social worker for youth and kupuna has been part of...
Hawaii Has A Shortage Of School Psychologists. National Research Says That’s A Problem
The number of students dealing with anxiety and depression has come under increased spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, as schools across the country continue to triage behavioral and academic challenges. But students in Hawaii were struggling with mounting rates of depression long before their academic lives were so dramatically disrupted.
Hawaii Commission Fines Kai Kahele’s Campaign For Illegal Solicitations
The Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission fined U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s gubernatorial campaign $1,000 for improperly soliciting donations from lists of donors who had contributed to Gov. David Ige’s 2014 run for governor. The commission took just minutes to vote unanimously on leveling a fine against Kahele’s campaign. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rising Prices, Increasing Poverty, Slowing Job Growth: Hawaii’s Economy Faces Grim Times
When Oahu residents open their electric bills in October, they could be in for the latest in a long series of unpleasant surprises. The average bill is expected to be up 4%, or about $9 per household – following a yearlong rise that already has people complaining. Few things...
‘You Need A Warrant!’: Hawaii’s Dubious Practice Of Taking Children Without A Court Order
One evening in November 2020, Jennifer Chapman’s estranged husband called the Hawaii government agency in charge of protecting children to report that she was using methamphetamines and unable to care for her infant, then nearly 2 months old. Child Welfare Services called Honolulu Police Department dispatch to ask for...
Danny De Gracia: Time To Stop Making Excuses And Just Get Started Already
When I think about the many problems we have here today in Hawaii, I can’t help but find my mind always drifting back to my time as a young boy growing up in Guam. Childhood experiences, if we pay attention to them, can often teach us important lessons when we become adults. And unlike many of my fellow GenXers, one thing I escaped the wild 1980s and ’90s without ever experiencing as a youth was a broken bone.
Overdue Reform Or Underhanded Deal? Here’s What’s In Manchin’s Permitting Bill
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporters Jake Bittle and Naveena Sadasivam. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Joe Manchin on Wednesday made public the text of his long-awaited permitting bill, the result of a side deal that the senator from West Virginia made with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a condition of passing major climate legislation last month. The bill provoked a variety of strong and polarized reactions from climate experts, environmental justice advocates, and renewable energy boosters, but it’s still unclear how it would change the nation’s energy mix. Even less certain is whether the legislation can pass as a rider to a budget resolution that Congress must pass by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.
Candidate Q&A: 1st Congressional District — Ed Case
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Ed Case, Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, which covers urban Oahu....
Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
Hawaii Gov. Ige Wants To Build New Aloha Stadium ‘As Quickly As Possible’
Gov. David Ige wants to speed up construction of a new Aloha Stadium in Halawa by scrapping a complex public-private partnership in favor of a more streamlined process aimed at building the new stadium. Ige committed to completing the stadium during an appearance on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” program...
Nevada Man Accused Of 1972 Hawaii Killing Is Fighting Extradition
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0