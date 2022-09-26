Upscale Los Altos Mexican restaurant from chef Traci Des Jardins abruptly closes after just six months

7600 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing, (831) 633-2152, philsfishmarket.com (Note: This location closed as of Labor Day, 2022; a new location for Phil’s remains in the works.) Phil’s Fish Market is more than just a restaurant—it’s an institution. Since its founding in 1982, locals and visitors alike have flocked to Phil’s for its standout dishes like cioppino. Founder Phil DiGirolamo had a cioppino throwdown with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, and DiGirolamo won—so handily it is said the network tried to make a trade that would have sent Flay, Guy Fieri and a Next Food Network Star to be named later to Phil’s in exchange for his services. Luckily the deal fell through (if any of that even happened). The more casual dishes also shine, like the calamari steak sandwich. But due to a planned facilities expansion of Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, Phil’s long-time Moss location is closed as of this writing. DiGirolamo is looking for a new Moss Landing spot.

MOSS LANDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO