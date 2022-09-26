Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools holds anti-bullying assembly
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Positive things are happening across Michiana to combat bullying. Elkhart Community Schools hosted an anti-bullying assembly Thursday for parents, students and educators. They partnered with Rio’s Rainbow. “We want to give the people in the community a chance to come out and tell their story...
WNDU
A look at the new Mishawaka City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is a city on the move. Especially now that the move into a new city hall has begun. During a tour of the building today, the ambiance was described as light, open, and airy: Modern with a Starbucks-type vibe. You won’t have to pass through...
WNDU
Mishawaka High Schoolers read to kids as part of Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? Well, how about developing leaders and spreading the joy of reading?. At Bieger Elementary, Mishawaka High School students read books to younger kids. The teens are part of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy. They’re not only learning skills on how to be...
WNDU
Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s destruction in Florida. Viewrail in Goshen saw the impact this hurricane had on their warehouse in Punta Gorda, just outside of Fort Meyers, and they know they’re not the only ones going through this.
WNDU
South Bend releases homelessness implementation report
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend released a report on low-barrier shelter recommendations to help address the homeless. The city has been advised to feature specific design characteristics in low-barrier shelters. This specifically includes sleeping arrangements, avoiding bunk beads, and holding a maximum of 4 beds per room because fewer residents per room reduces conflict.
WNDU
Safe Haven Baby Box in Mishawaka blessed, dedicated
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Safe Haven Baby Box was blessed and dedicated in Mishawaka Wednesday afternoon. Women in crisis will be able to use the box to surrender a baby legally and safely while ensuring they can act anonymously. It’s located at Mishawaka Fire Department Station 3 on E. Douglas Road.
WNDU
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
WNDU
Benton Harbor to host resource, opportunity fair next Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor will host a resource and opportunity fair for residents next Thursday. It’s happening at the teen center at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor off W. Empire Avenue. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct....
WNDU
John Beers Road to undergo repaving in Lincoln Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is headed to Berrien County!. On Friday, construction begins on John Beers Road in Lincoln Township, near Stevensville. The section, from Demorrow Road to Cleveland Avenue, which will undergo milling and resurfacing. Paving is expected for next Wednesday, Oct. 5, weather and...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
WNDU
Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving. The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays. Paving is expected...
umich.edu
When climate change hits home
Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
WNDU
Companies, students connect at IUSB career fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Indiana University South Bend gave it’s students a chance to get ready for their future at their career and internship fair. The event saw multiple companies including us here at WNDU looking for students that could fill full-time, part-time, and internship spots, as well as network with these businesses.
abc57.com
Work on John Beers Road begins September 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
WNDU
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night. An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired...
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
