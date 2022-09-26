ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools holds anti-bullying assembly

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Positive things are happening across Michiana to combat bullying. Elkhart Community Schools hosted an anti-bullying assembly Thursday for parents, students and educators. They partnered with Rio’s Rainbow. “We want to give the people in the community a chance to come out and tell their story...
WNDU

A look at the new Mishawaka City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is a city on the move. Especially now that the move into a new city hall has begun. During a tour of the building today, the ambiance was described as light, open, and airy: Modern with a Starbucks-type vibe. You won’t have to pass through...
WNDU

Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s destruction in Florida. Viewrail in Goshen saw the impact this hurricane had on their warehouse in Punta Gorda, just outside of Fort Meyers, and they know they’re not the only ones going through this.
WNDU

South Bend releases homelessness implementation report

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend released a report on low-barrier shelter recommendations to help address the homeless. The city has been advised to feature specific design characteristics in low-barrier shelters. This specifically includes sleeping arrangements, avoiding bunk beads, and holding a maximum of 4 beds per room because fewer residents per room reduces conflict.
WNDU

Safe Haven Baby Box in Mishawaka blessed, dedicated

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Safe Haven Baby Box was blessed and dedicated in Mishawaka Wednesday afternoon. Women in crisis will be able to use the box to surrender a baby legally and safely while ensuring they can act anonymously. It’s located at Mishawaka Fire Department Station 3 on E. Douglas Road.
WNDU

Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
WNDU

John Beers Road to undergo repaving in Lincoln Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is headed to Berrien County!. On Friday, construction begins on John Beers Road in Lincoln Township, near Stevensville. The section, from Demorrow Road to Cleveland Avenue, which will undergo milling and resurfacing. Paving is expected for next Wednesday, Oct. 5, weather and...
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
WNDU

Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving. The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays. Paving is expected...
umich.edu

When climate change hits home

Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
WNDU

Companies, students connect at IUSB career fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Indiana University South Bend gave it’s students a chance to get ready for their future at their career and internship fair. The event saw multiple companies including us here at WNDU looking for students that could fill full-time, part-time, and internship spots, as well as network with these businesses.
abc57.com

Work on John Beers Road begins September 30

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
abc57.com

Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
963xke.com

Black Pine to open doors for general admission

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
