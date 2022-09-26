Read full article on original website
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers for the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow announced this week that the event has been cancelled permanently, leaving the Overland Park Boat Show — put on by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association — as the only boat show in the Kansas City area.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
FOX4 News is working to help you save smart and get the best weekly grocery sales and deals through ads and extreme couponing.
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
KCTV 5
American Royal World Series of Barbecue returns to KCK this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The American Royal’s premiere barbecue competition kicks off this Friday with a new event and a record number of competitors. The Kansas Speedway will host 535 teams, including 23 international teams. On Friday, teams were stringing lights under tents with tables, preparing for the...
KCTV 5
American Royal World Series of BBQ at Kansas Speedway
KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement. SM North teacher charged with child sex crimes makes first court appearance. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Shawnee...
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Fall Cocktails
It’s certainly starting to feel like fall in Kansas City. Whether you’re trying to enjoy a drink on the patio after work as the leaves start to change, or you’re wanting to impress your friends before an upcoming Chiefs game, a smokey cocktail might do the trick. Lead bartender at Q39, Jamison Martinez joins Bill and Grace to talk about the most popular fall cocktails.
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
KMBC.com
Fortune magazine ranks Olathe one of country's best in meeting needs of multigenerational families
OLATHE, Kan. — A new survey shows Olathe is one of the best cities in the country for people who live close to family members, according toFortune magazine. "It's great to be recognized by Fortune," said Cody Kennedy, marketing manager for the city of Olathe. "This is definitely up...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
KCTV 5
Heart to Heart in Lenexa ready to help following Hurricane Ian
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian is destroying nearly everything in its path and a group from right here in the Kansas City metro is ready to step in and help. Thousands of boxes are sitting in a warehouse owned by Heart to Heart International in Lenexa, Kansas. What’s inside them could save someone’s life.
bluevalleypost.com
K9 Resorts, ‘luxury dog hotel’ offering private suites for pets, coming to Overland Park
A new form of luxury lodging for dogs is about to open in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Pet boarding services K9 Resorts is set to celebrate the grand opening of its first “luxury dog hotel” in the city on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 11 a.m.
kcur.org
Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later
KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
kshb.com
Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
KMBC.com
Starlink satellites visible across night sky in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — See a strange strip of lights in the sky last night? You're not alone. The string of lights that popped up over the Kansas City area Sunday night was a Starlink satellite train. It's part of a network of 60 satellite trains launched by SpaceX.
Kansas City natives in Florida feeling wrath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's heavy rainfall and strong sustained winds crashed into Florida, threatening some native Kansas Citians, among other homeowners.
Columbia Missourian
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
Comments / 2