Kansas City, MO

17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
KCTV 5

American Royal World Series of Barbecue returns to KCK this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The American Royal’s premiere barbecue competition kicks off this Friday with a new event and a record number of competitors. The Kansas Speedway will host 535 teams, including 23 international teams. On Friday, teams were stringing lights under tents with tables, preparing for the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

American Royal World Series of BBQ at Kansas Speedway

KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement. SM North teacher charged with child sex crimes makes first court appearance. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Shawnee...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fall Cocktails

It’s certainly starting to feel like fall in Kansas City. Whether you’re trying to enjoy a drink on the patio after work as the leaves start to change, or you’re wanting to impress your friends before an upcoming Chiefs game, a smokey cocktail might do the trick. Lead bartender at Q39, Jamison Martinez joins Bill and Grace to talk about the most popular fall cocktails.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS

Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
LEAWOOD, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Heart to Heart in Lenexa ready to help following Hurricane Ian

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian is destroying nearly everything in its path and a group from right here in the Kansas City metro is ready to step in and help. Thousands of boxes are sitting in a warehouse owned by Heart to Heart International in Lenexa, Kansas. What’s inside them could save someone’s life.
LENEXA, KS
kcur.org

Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later

KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kshb.com

Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Starlink satellites visible across night sky in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — See a strange strip of lights in the sky last night? You're not alone. The string of lights that popped up over the Kansas City area Sunday night was a Starlink satellite train. It's part of a network of 60 satellite trains launched by SpaceX.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
KANSAS CITY, MO

