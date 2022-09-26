ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii LG Candidate Junior Tupa‘i Is Sounding A Lot More Like Duke Aiona

Seaula “Junior” Tupa‘i, the Hawaii Republican Party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, doesn’t think he and his running mate Duke Aiona have many differences. His past statements on social media, in news interviews and other forums might indicate otherwise. Judging by those alone, Tupa‘i is a pro-life, pro-gun activist and election denier who disagrees with government mandates during the pandemic.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News

A union representing workers at the The Maui News has filed an unfair labor practices claim against the publisher and the West Virginia company that owns the paper. The Pacific Media Workers Guild issued a news release Thursday saying its claim with the National Labor Relations Board followed publisher Chris Minford and representatives of Ogden Newspapers walking out of a contract bargaining session last week. The guild says Ogden executives tried to bar guild members from watching the bargaining session, violating their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Corey Rosenlee, House District 39: Let’s Renew Our Commitment To Public Schools

The oft used sentiments that our children are our future and that we have to invest in our keiki too often ring hollow in Hawaii. Hawaii ranks last in the nation in 3- and 4-year-olds attending prekindergarten, last in the nation in the percentage of our taxation that goes to our public schools, last in the nation in students’ participation in free breakfast at our public schools.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Time To Stop Making Excuses And Just Get Started Already

When I think about the many problems we have here today in Hawaii, I can’t help but find my mind always drifting back to my time as a young boy growing up in Guam. Childhood experiences, if we pay attention to them, can often teach us important lessons when we become adults. And unlike many of my fellow GenXers, one thing I escaped the wild 1980s and ’90s without ever experiencing as a youth was a broken bone.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
Honolulu Civil Beat

Overdue Reform Or Underhanded Deal? Here’s What’s In Manchin’s Permitting Bill

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporters Jake Bittle and Naveena Sadasivam. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Joe Manchin on Wednesday made public the text of his long-awaited permitting bill, the result of a side deal that the senator from West Virginia made with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a condition of passing major climate legislation last month. The bill provoked a variety of strong and polarized reactions from climate experts, environmental justice advocates, and renewable energy boosters, but it’s still unclear how it would change the nation’s energy mix. Even less certain is whether the legislation can pass as a rider to a budget resolution that Congress must pass by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.
