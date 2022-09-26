Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
City of Milford greenlights project for upgrades to downtown park
MILFORD, Del. – Memorial Park in downtown Milford will soon get a big makeover as the city has green lit a project for upgrades. The moves comes after the city council’s approval and public input. Upgrades will include a new children’s playground and the addition of 6 pickle...
Ocean City Today
Non-complying downtown Ocean City signs get extension
Property owners who have signs encroaching into public rights-of-way in parts of the resort’s downtown district have another year to move them following the approval of an extension to a 2016 order. Six years ago, Ocean City Council members ordered removal or compliance of all signs that that do...
Ocean City Today
Man tased three times in Ocean City to serve two years
A Columbia, Maryland man who Ocean City Police struck with an electrical Taser three times last summer, was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a police officer. Nicholas Libertini, 36, was charged with disorderly conduct and several counts of second-degree assault for an incident on the Boardwalk on July 14.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: Threat at Pocomoke Middle School under investigation
POCOMOKE, Md. – Law enforcement officials are actively investigating a threat received at Pocomoke Middle School Thursday morning. Details are limited at this time. We’re the investigation is being conducted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Criminal Bureau of Investigations, Pocomoke Police Department, and the school Administration of the Board of Education.
WMDT.com
Milford implements second power cost adjustment of the year, officials provide tips to save
MILFORD, Del.- City of Milford electric customers can expect to see a slight increase on their bill, as the city is implementing its second power cost adjustment of the year. That 6.2% increase will go into effect October 1st and customers will see it reflected on their November utility bill.
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WMDT.com
Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
Drunken Brawl At Maryland Condo Leads To Assault Charges For Central Jersey Cops: Report
Two brothers and police officers in Woodbridge are facing assault charges following a drunken fight in an Ocean City, Maryland, condominium, NJ Advance Media reported. Jacob D. Manente, 24, and Zachary L. Manente, 25, were arrested on the 200 block of 5th Street on Friday, Aug. 26, the outlet said citing Ocean City police.
firststateupdate.com
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
WMDT.com
Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
Cape Gazette
Stop, drink and support Lewes Fire Department Oct. 1-2
To kick off Fire Prevention Month, the Lewes Fire Department Auxiliary has partnered with local restaurants for the Second Annual Thirst Extinguisher Weekend Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Patrons who order signature drinks from participating restaurants will have a portion of the proceeds donated to the fire department.
The Dispatch
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
WMDT.com
Traffic signal upgrades ongoing in parts of Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury officials are providing an update to the public regarding ongoing traffic signal upgrades. In April of this year, the City of Salisbury was notified of a malfunctioning traffic signal in front of James M. Bennett High School on East College Avenue. Parts were ordered immediately, however, global supply chain issues delayed the arrival of said parts until this week. Officials say the signal has been operating on a timer, which has been equally frustrating for drivers. Upgraders including a new camera, controller, and programming system for the signal were installed on Monday, solving issues that drivers had with the delayed and unnecessary light changes.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick is...
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
WMDT.com
$6.38M industrial park making its way to Milford, aiming to boost employment
MILFORD, Del.- If you’re at the corner of Milford-Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, you’ll see nothing more than a corn field. Soon it will be home to the new Milford Corporate Center. The city held an open house Tuesday night to get community members feedback on the upcoming...
WMDT.com
Georgetown council members double down on decision to fund confederate flag museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown council members are standing by their decision to fund a local museum where the confederate flag flies, despite the Attorney General’s Office finding they violated a FOIA request in the process. Georgetown Town Council met Monday night and doubled down on their decision to...
Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing
Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
Cape Gazette
Ocean Aviation opens new flight training facility in Georgetown
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy, a world-class flight training institution on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has opened a new facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The expansion allows us to better serve new and existing students in Sussex County, and surrounding areas farther north and west of our main campus in Ocean City, Md. The facility includes new offices and a corporate aircraft hangar to accommodate up to seven training aircraft.”
WMDT.com
Cove Road reopening following shoreline restoration, Roaring Point to close temporarily
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Following the completion of a shoreline restoration project, Cove Road Beach in Bivalve will reopen to the public on Monday, October 3rd. Officials say that same day, Roaring Point Park in Nanticoke will close temporarily so shoreline restoration can begin there. We’re told these projects aim to resolve shoreline and stream bank erosion problems at the parks.
