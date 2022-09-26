Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A — State House District 46 — Amy Perruso
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Amy Perruso, Democratic candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
Nick Nikhilananda, House District 13: Time To Institute Ranked Choice Voting In All Hawaii Races
Two months ago, Gov. David Ige signed Senate Bill 2162, which implements ranked choice voting (or RCV) beginning next year for filling county council vacancies and for special federal elections. This extremely limited bill will hopefully soon be amended to add all elections in Hawaii. I, plus the Green Party...
Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News
A union representing workers at the The Maui News has filed an unfair labor practices claim against the publisher and the West Virginia company that owns the paper. The Pacific Media Workers Guild issued a news release Thursday saying its claim with the National Labor Relations Board followed publisher Chris Minford and representatives of Ogden Newspapers walking out of a contract bargaining session last week. The guild says Ogden executives tried to bar guild members from watching the bargaining session, violating their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
Inclusion Of Covid-19 Reinfections Boosts Hawaii’s Weekly Case Count
Covid-19 reinfections now account for about 10% of the confirmed cases in Hawaii, health officials said Wednesday, as the state began including the backlogged repeat cases in its official count. The Department of Health reported 10,995 reinfections dating back to September 2020, raising its weekly count to 12,755. But the...
Duke Aiona Is Running For Governor Again. Will This Time Be Any Different?
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona is making his third run for governor at a time when corruption and scandal have punctured the political armor that normally protects Democrats in Hawaii. But it won’t be easy for him to capitalize on this moment. His pitch is simple, and it has...
Corey Rosenlee, House District 39: Let’s Renew Our Commitment To Public Schools
The oft used sentiments that our children are our future and that we have to invest in our keiki too often ring hollow in Hawaii. Hawaii ranks last in the nation in 3- and 4-year-olds attending prekindergarten, last in the nation in the percentage of our taxation that goes to our public schools, last in the nation in students’ participation in free breakfast at our public schools.
Schools Are Harnessing Solar Power In Record Numbers
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporter Joseph Winters. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2014, two solar energy groups published a report finding that only about 3,750 U.S. schools — out of a total of roughly 130,000 — were generating electricity from solar panels. But that number is on the rise.
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Not Backing Down From Demands For Better Patient Care
Andrea Kumura’s career came to a halt on Aug. 29 when she and about 60 other mental health providers went on strike against Kaiser Permanente, spurred by staffing shortages, poor working conditions and comparatively low wages. The longtime clinical social worker for youth and kupuna has been part of...
Hawaii Has A Shortage Of School Psychologists. National Research Says That’s A Problem
The number of students dealing with anxiety and depression has come under increased spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, as schools across the country continue to triage behavioral and academic challenges. But students in Hawaii were struggling with mounting rates of depression long before their academic lives were so dramatically disrupted.
Hawaii Gov. Ige Wants To Build New Aloha Stadium ‘As Quickly As Possible’
Gov. David Ige wants to speed up construction of a new Aloha Stadium in Halawa by scrapping a complex public-private partnership in favor of a more streamlined process aimed at building the new stadium. Ige committed to completing the stadium during an appearance on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” program...
Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
Remembering Big Wind’s Big Fail On Lanai
Kirstin Downey’s recent article (“The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate,” Sept. 21) rightly highlights the Kahuku community’s critical role in helping to inform public opinion regarding the negative community impacts of industrial wind power plants. She...
Candidate Q&A: 1st Congressional District — Ed Case
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Ed Case, Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, which covers urban Oahu....
Nevada Man Accused Of 1972 Hawaii Killing Is Fighting Extradition
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was...
Maui Voters To Decide If County Should Operate As A Bilingual Government
Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a sweeping proposal to facilitate a bilingual local government. The measure would require the county to issue all official notices in English and Hawaiian, the endangered language of Hawaii’s native people that, after generations of decline, is experiencing a revival.
Overdue Reform Or Underhanded Deal? Here’s What’s In Manchin’s Permitting Bill
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporters Jake Bittle and Naveena Sadasivam. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Joe Manchin on Wednesday made public the text of his long-awaited permitting bill, the result of a side deal that the senator from West Virginia made with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a condition of passing major climate legislation last month. The bill provoked a variety of strong and polarized reactions from climate experts, environmental justice advocates, and renewable energy boosters, but it’s still unclear how it would change the nation’s energy mix. Even less certain is whether the legislation can pass as a rider to a budget resolution that Congress must pass by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.
Chad Blair: Josh Green: Doctor, Politician — And Novelist?
I’ve always been impressed when elected officials past and present write a work of fiction. To me it shows they are not merely obsessed with power and policy, though that is also true. Well-known pols-turned-author include Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Winston Churchill, Boris Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Newt Gingrich, Barbara...
A Tale Of 2 Monarchies: Queen Elizabeth’s Death Stirs Up Mixed Feelings In Hawaii
Dressed in all black, Native Hawaiian fashion designer Micah Kamohoalii stood alongside his models for four hours on the streets of London. Feathered capes adorned their shoulders, and several feathered staffs towered over a vast crowd awaiting Queen Elizabeth II to be put to rest. When the queen’s coffin arrived,...
The Return Of Japanese Visitors May Be Just In Time To Save Hawaii’s Economy
The flagging U.S. economy will dampen Hawaii’s economic recovery as inflation and high interest rates erode consumer buying power, University of Hawaii economists predict in a sobering economic forecast released Friday. But there’s one continuing cause for optimism, according to the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. The rebounding...
John Pritchett: Direct Deposit
