Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News

A union representing workers at the The Maui News has filed an unfair labor practices claim against the publisher and the West Virginia company that owns the paper. The Pacific Media Workers Guild issued a news release Thursday saying its claim with the National Labor Relations Board followed publisher Chris Minford and representatives of Ogden Newspapers walking out of a contract bargaining session last week. The guild says Ogden executives tried to bar guild members from watching the bargaining session, violating their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Corey Rosenlee, House District 39: Let's Renew Our Commitment To Public Schools

The oft used sentiments that our children are our future and that we have to invest in our keiki too often ring hollow in Hawaii. Hawaii ranks last in the nation in 3- and 4-year-olds attending prekindergarten, last in the nation in the percentage of our taxation that goes to our public schools, last in the nation in students’ participation in free breakfast at our public schools.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Schools Are Harnessing Solar Power In Record Numbers

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporter Joseph Winters. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2014, two solar energy groups published a report finding that only about 3,750 U.S. schools — out of a total of roughly 130,000 — were generating electricity from solar panels. But that number is on the rise.
HAWAII STATE
John Mizuno
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Remembering Big Wind's Big Fail On Lanai

Kirstin Downey’s recent article (“The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate,” Sept. 21) rightly highlights the Kahuku community’s critical role in helping to inform public opinion regarding the negative community impacts of industrial wind power plants. She...
KAHUKU, HI
#State House#Election State#Economy#Legislature#Housing Market#Republican#Democrat
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: 1st Congressional District — Ed Case

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Ed Case, Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, which covers urban Oahu....
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Overdue Reform Or Underhanded Deal? Here's What's In Manchin's Permitting Bill

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporters Jake Bittle and Naveena Sadasivam. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Joe Manchin on Wednesday made public the text of his long-awaited permitting bill, the result of a side deal that the senator from West Virginia made with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a condition of passing major climate legislation last month. The bill provoked a variety of strong and polarized reactions from climate experts, environmental justice advocates, and renewable energy boosters, but it’s still unclear how it would change the nation’s energy mix. Even less certain is whether the legislation can pass as a rider to a budget resolution that Congress must pass by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Honolulu Civil Beat

John Pritchett: Direct Deposit

Civil Beat is a small nonprofit newsroom, and we’re committed to a paywall-free website and subscription-free content because we believe in journalism as a public service. That’s why donations from readers like you are essential to our continued existence. Help keep our journalism free for all readers by...
JOURNALISM
