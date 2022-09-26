ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
TMZ.com

Ben Wallace Says Entire NBA Should Wear No. 6 To Start Season

The NBA is retiring Bill Russell's number, but Hall of Famer Ben Wallace wants to see the league do the opposite on opening night ... telling TMZ Sports it would be awesome to have every player wear #6 in honor of the late Celtics legend. As we previously reported, the...
