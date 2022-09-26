77 hired at Providence Public Schools career fair

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence School District is one of many in Rhode Island facing staffing shortages. To combat this, the department held a career fair at the Providence Career and Technical Academy Fieldhouse on Fricker Street to help fill a variety of vacancies throughout the district.

Out of the 110 people who interviewed for positions at the fair which spanned roughly six hours, 77 were hired and could start as early as next week.

The setup was made simple by design with a brief initial interview. Then if an applicant is qualified, they move on to an onboarding station and essentially get hired on the spot.

That was the case for Lisa Perniciaro, who moved to Rhode Island from New York for a new career in elementary education.

“I’m looking forward to interaction and kind of doing something that makes me feel more fulfilled,” she said.

“The big focus of this event was really for our non-classroom positions,” said Gina D’Addario, a Human Resources officer for the district. “We have teaching assistants, clerks, bus monitors crossing guards. We also have certified and uncertified subs as well.”

The district is also offering a slew of incentives to attract more applicants. They announced that new full-time teacher assistants and clerks will get a $2,500 hiring bonus. Up to $10,000 in bonuses is being offered for new, qualified teachers who take hard-to-fill jobs and stay for three years.

“The Fall Career Event is so important for the Providence school community,” said Providence Schools Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez. “Working for PPSD is a very rewarding, fulfilling opportunity, as we continue to build strong educational opportunities for our students, staff, and administration.”

The city was lacking permanent teachers for more than 100 classrooms throughout the city’s 29 schools.

