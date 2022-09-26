Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
The Miami Dolphins (3-0), led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, meet the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1), led by quarterback Joe Burrow on September 29, 2022 (9/29/2022) in an NFL Thursday night AFC matchup at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon Prime...
Tyreek Hill won the battle. But Eli Apple won the war. The Dolphins wide receiver exploded on Thursday Night Football, pulling in 10 receptions for 160 yards. But Apple and the Bengals secondary held Jaylen Waddle to two receptions for 39 yards as Cincinnati beat Miami, 27-15. “It’s always good...
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
If you did not watch the game, you would have no clue about Daniel Jones’ performance Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The stats, in this case, lied. The story told by the box score during the Giants’ 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium was false. Jones only completed...
The New York Mets are moving all their chips to the middle of the table, changing the date of ace Jacob deGrom’s next start. MLB.com’s Anthoy DiComo reports “The Mets are moving Jacob deGrom up to start Friday’s series opener against the Braves, per Buck Showalter.”
It’s been a good week for Cooper Rush. The quarterback helped the Dallas Cowboys to 2-1 with a win over the New York Giants on Monday at MetLife Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And on Wednesday, Rush’s wife, Lauryn Rush, announced that the couple is...
The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
Quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings face quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season to open the International Series. Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, U.K. is 9:30 a.m. ET...
When the NFL schedule makers planned this matchup between the Eagles (3-0) and the Jacksonville Jaguars, many people quickly looked at the schedule and thought this would be an easy Eagles victory. However, the Jaguars have a 2-1 record and are playing exceptionally well. The Eagles offense will be led...
Aaron Robinson backpedaled a few feet, sprinted forward and lunged at a tackling dummy during the individual stage of the Giants’ practice early Thursday afternoon. Head coach Brian Daboll watched intently, then approached his second-year cornerback for a quick medical evaluation. “He kind of just kept checking up on...
Sunday will be a wet day across the northeast. That’s because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be working their way up the coast. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So if you’re going to see the New York Giants or Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, you better...
You know who took a bigger beating last week than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones?. Once again, NJ.com handed out $50 to the winner of our Giants Prop Bet Showdown. This time, contestant Joe Carretta blitzed us with nine correct guesses. Now that’s a sack rate that would make even Michael Strahan happy.
This would really shuffle things up. The 2022 NFL trade deadline is not until Nov. 1 but some people are starting to consider how things could shake out before then. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason has a particularly bold take. He thinks the New...
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Week 5 of the college football season and a DraftKings promo code can lead to $1,050 in bonuses ahead of several top-25...
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ Thursday injury report ... Did not practice: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee) Limited: CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), LB Jihad Ward (knee) Full: CB Justin Layne (concussion) Ward...
Hurricane Ian couldn’t stop a Philadelphia fan in Florida from showing his support for the team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philly Voice reports “Cape Coral, Florida, resident Gabe Ferraro braved the storm’s high winds to wave a Philadelphia Eagles flag in a video circulating on social media.”
Week 4 leaves us with plenty to talk about and Week 5 has a lot to look forward to, so this edition of the North Jersey notebook is jam-packed with nuggets. From premiere matchups to eye-opening developments and impressive feats and streaks, this one has it all.
Like looking in the mirror. The New York Giants and Chicago Bears are on similar paths as they prepare for Sunday’s Week 4 game at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have first-year head coaches who got out of the gates with surprising 2-1 starts and both teams are hoping they’ve found their quarterbacks of the future.
