Philadelphia, PA

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start

PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
Giants draft bust gets last word in Dolphins-Bengals squabble

Tyreek Hill won the battle. But Eli Apple won the war. The Dolphins wide receiver exploded on Thursday Night Football, pulling in 10 receptions for 160 yards. But Apple and the Bengals secondary held Jaylen Waddle to two receptions for 39 yards as Cincinnati beat Miami, 27-15. “It’s always good...
Cowboys’ Cooper Rush’s big news after win over Giants

It’s been a good week for Cooper Rush. The quarterback helped the Dallas Cowboys to 2-1 with a win over the New York Giants on Monday at MetLife Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And on Wednesday, Rush’s wife, Lauryn Rush, announced that the couple is...
NFL
Ex-Giants coach has to break in new Patriots starting quarterback

The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
NFL
Play NJ.com’s Giants Prop Bet Showdown to win cash prizes!

You know who took a bigger beating last week than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones?. Once again, NJ.com handed out $50 to the winner of our Giants Prop Bet Showdown. This time, contestant Joe Carretta blitzed us with nine correct guesses. Now that’s a sack rate that would make even Michael Strahan happy.
GAMBLING
Eagles fan braves Hurricane Ian in Florida to support the team

Hurricane Ian couldn’t stop a Philadelphia fan in Florida from showing his support for the team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philly Voice reports “Cape Coral, Florida, resident Gabe Ferraro braved the storm’s high winds to wave a Philadelphia Eagles flag in a video circulating on social media.”
