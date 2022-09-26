ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

WNDU

Medical Moment: How weight loss can reduce your risk of colon cancer

(WNDU) - Annually, 105,000 Americans will be told they have colon cancer. Most of these cancers start as a growth, or polyp on the inside lining of the colon. Now, researchers say there’s more evidence that weight loss as an adult may have a significant impact on a person’s risk.
