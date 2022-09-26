Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A — State House District 46 — Amy Perruso
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Amy Perruso, Democratic candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
Nick Nikhilananda, House District 13: Time To Institute Ranked Choice Voting In All Hawaii Races
Two months ago, Gov. David Ige signed Senate Bill 2162, which implements ranked choice voting (or RCV) beginning next year for filling county council vacancies and for special federal elections. This extremely limited bill will hopefully soon be amended to add all elections in Hawaii. I, plus the Green Party...
Honolulu Mayor Wants Guns Banned From Many Public Areas
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he wants the City Council to draft an ordinance limiting where guns can be carried. Blangiardi is getting out in front of a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday to finalize rules that will allow Oahu residents to carry firearms in public. The state and counties need to craft new policies on gun carry following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this summer that overturned Hawaii’s ban against being able to carry guns outside the home.
Counties consider places concealed carry would be prohibited
Hospitals, schools, government buildings, playgrounds and bars to name a few are being considered as sensitive places where concealed carry of a firearm may be prohibited on Hawaii Island.
Honolulu mayor asks for more regulations on new gun law
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has asked the Honolulu City Council to consider a draft ordinance regarding residents carrying firearms in public.
Hawaii’s minimum wage goes up on Saturday
This marks the first increase since the minimum wage was set at $10.10 four years ago.
Neal Milner: The Key To Upward Mobility? Well-Off Friends
What do Honolulu’s high schools and a new athletic complex in Milwaukee have in common?. The high schools indicate a problem in achieving the American Dream. The Milwaukee athletic facility is one of the ways to achieve that dream. Here’s why. It’s all about having the right kind of...
Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News
A union representing workers at the The Maui News has filed an unfair labor practices claim against the publisher and the West Virginia company that owns the paper. The Pacific Media Workers Guild issued a news release Thursday saying its claim with the National Labor Relations Board followed publisher Chris Minford and representatives of Ogden Newspapers walking out of a contract bargaining session last week. The guild says Ogden executives tried to bar guild members from watching the bargaining session, violating their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
With new concealed carry regulations looming, Mayor Blangiardi proposes safety ordinance
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday announced steps to keep residents safe as new concealed carry gun rules are poised to go into effect soon. New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions. Blangiardi is asking the Honolulu City Council to consider a draft...
Hid her crimes
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii found in favor of Honolulu's on the discrimination case brought by a would-be Honolulu police officer who says she was rejected based on her gender. The city demonstrated she was rejected for not disclosing bribery and forgery crimes she committed in Turkmenistan.
Oahu teacher wins National History Teacher of the Year
A history teacher at St. Andrew's Schools in Honolulu has been awarded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
Hawaii teachers still waiting for pay raise
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state announced pay raises and bonuses for teachers months ago after lawmakers approved $170 million to fund it. But teachers said it hasn’t happened, leaving many of them wondering what’s going on. According to the teachers union, nearly 9,000 teachers are eligible to get a bump in pay after the governor […]
Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
Green calls out Aiona to give clear stance on abortion
On Monday, the Democratic candidate running for governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, called out his opposing ticket to release details on how its party intends to protect the reproductive rights of Hawaii women.
Some call it ‘appalling’ Defense Secretary not meeting with families over Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week. President Biden’s top military leader is in the islands to tour the Red Hill Bulk Storage Fuel Facility and meet...
Inclusion Of Covid-19 Reinfections Boosts Hawaii’s Weekly Case Count
Covid-19 reinfections now account for about 10% of the confirmed cases in Hawaii, health officials said Wednesday, as the state began including the backlogged repeat cases in its official count. The Department of Health reported 10,995 reinfections dating back to September 2020, raising its weekly count to 12,755. But the...
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
City hopes to increase public trust in Honolulu Liquor Commission
The Honolulu City Council is working on a measure to increase public trust in the Liquor Commission and overhaul its operations. Years of allegations of inappropriate behavior and unjust investigations have led to waning trust. The city auditor in 2019 recommended the commission create an internal affairs unit to review...
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Not Backing Down From Demands For Better Patient Care
Andrea Kumura’s career came to a halt on Aug. 29 when she and about 60 other mental health providers went on strike against Kaiser Permanente, spurred by staffing shortages, poor working conditions and comparatively low wages. The longtime clinical social worker for youth and kupuna has been part of...
