Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he wants the City Council to draft an ordinance limiting where guns can be carried. Blangiardi is getting out in front of a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday to finalize rules that will allow Oahu residents to carry firearms in public. The state and counties need to craft new policies on gun carry following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this summer that overturned Hawaii’s ban against being able to carry guns outside the home.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO