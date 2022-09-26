ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Mayor Wants Guns Banned From Many Public Areas

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he wants the City Council to draft an ordinance limiting where guns can be carried. Blangiardi is getting out in front of a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday to finalize rules that will allow Oahu residents to carry firearms in public. The state and counties need to craft new policies on gun carry following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this summer that overturned Hawaii’s ban against being able to carry guns outside the home.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News

A union representing workers at the The Maui News has filed an unfair labor practices claim against the publisher and the West Virginia company that owns the paper. The Pacific Media Workers Guild issued a news release Thursday saying its claim with the National Labor Relations Board followed publisher Chris Minford and representatives of Ogden Newspapers walking out of a contract bargaining session last week. The guild says Ogden executives tried to bar guild members from watching the bargaining session, violating their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
Courthouse News Service

Hid her crimes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii found in favor of Honolulu's on the discrimination case brought by a would-be Honolulu police officer who says she was rejected based on her gender. The city demonstrated she was rejected for not disclosing bribery and forgery crimes she committed in Turkmenistan.
KHON2

Hawaii teachers still waiting for pay raise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state announced pay raises and bonuses for teachers months ago after lawmakers approved $170 million to fund it. But teachers said it hasn’t happened, leaving many of them wondering what’s going on. According to the teachers union, nearly 9,000 teachers are eligible to get a bump in pay after the governor […]
KITV.com

Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
KITV.com

COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
hawaiipublicradio.org

City hopes to increase public trust in Honolulu Liquor Commission

The Honolulu City Council is working on a measure to increase public trust in the Liquor Commission and overhaul its operations. Years of allegations of inappropriate behavior and unjust investigations have led to waning trust. The city auditor in 2019 recommended the commission create an internal affairs unit to review...
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

