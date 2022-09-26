Read full article on original website
Somerset County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Bernards rolls behind three Olson goals
Bailey Olson starred for Bernards with three goals in its 6-1 win over Bound Brook in Bernardsville. Andee Costabile added two goals for Bernards, which led 4-0 at halftime. Sydney Incarnato chipped in with one goal and three assists in the victory. Belvidere 5, Manville 0. Sierra Crisafulli recorded two...
NJ.com’s Gymnastics Top 10 for Sept. 30
St. Thomas Aquinas is proving to be one of the best teams in the state and continues to climb up the rankings. The Trojans defeated East Brunswick this week, scoring 111.175 for the second time this season. This is the highest team score in the state to this point. The top three remain the same while Cherokee moves up to No. 9 as it remains unbeaten.
Hunterdon County field hockey for Sept. 29: North Hunterdon edges Bridgewater-Raritan
Molly Claus had a goal for North Hunterdon as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in North Hunterdon. Emmy Wrba scored the only other goal for North Hunterdon (7-3) with Sara Roberts and Kendall Varty tallying assists. Zaina Ahmed had the only goal for Bridgewater Raritan (3-7) with Cailin Filip tallying 11 saves in goal.
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
Girls Soccer: Prep B Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Prep B seeds have been finalized and Rutgers Prep is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6, and the semifinal round will played on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26. 1-Rutgers Prep. 2-Newark Academy.
Mercer County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: No. 19 Steinert wins in OT
Adriana Ryder netted an extra-time goal to lead Steinert, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over Lawrence, in Lawrenceville. The win kept Steinert unbeaten at 10-0. Mia Garafolo had the assist on Ryder’s game-winner. Jillian Jones made 10 saves to earn the shutout for...
Warren County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Warren Hills and Voorhees victorious
Anabella Jones starred for Voorhees with three goals in its 6-1 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Abigail Sell added two goals for Voorhees, which led 3-0 after the first quarter. Isabella Settembrini also had a goal. Dana Levy scored for Montgomery. Warren Hills 6, Watchung Hills 0. Addie Conaboy starred...
Waldwick girls soccer continues dominant run with shutout over Park Ridge
If it looks like Waldwick plays with an added level of chemistry and connection, it’s probably because they do. Between boasting two sets of sisters on the team and a strong youth program in the town to serve as a pipeline, coach Julia Cuddy has turned the school into one of the preeminent NJIC and North 1, Group 1 powers.
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Notre Dame edges Hopewell Valley
Clementine Bowden scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season and Amanda Dressel also found the cage as Notre Dame slipped past Hopewell Valley 2-1 in Trenton. Ellie Marrone had an assist and Adeline Ihlefeld made two saves as Notre Dame improved to 5-1.
Essex County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: No. 16 Montclair and West Orange earn shutouts
Evie Campbell netted two goals to lead Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Nutley, in Montclair. Montclair (8-0-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Caroline Anton added on a goal to the win while Teah Glorie made one save to earn...
Ocean County boys’ soccer recap for Sept. 29:
Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
Ocean County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Barnegat, Florence take home wins
Camryn White scored both goals for Barnegat as it defeated Jackson Memorial 2-1 in Barnegat. Alyson Sojak assisted with Emalie Menegus posting six saves in goal for Barnegat (7-2-1). Sophia Devaney scored the only goal for Jackson Memorial (2-6) with Nicole Pappalardo assisting. Jordan Czaczkowski had eight saves. Florence 6,...
Burlington County girls soccer recap for Sept. 29: NBC shuts out WW-P North
Northern Burlington County got a hat trick from Isabella Vilic as it ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro North Thursday in Mansfield Township. Aubrey Platt and Anna Nicosia (two assists) also scored for the Greyhounds (2-6). Samantha Skwarek made three saves for the shutout.
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Thursday Sept. 29: Wall stays hot
Noella Jones and Kaitlin Brice each had a goal and two assists as Wall extended its winning streak to three with a 5-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Micayla Kepler, Kelly Malone and Cory Ferris also scored and Ally Cartinella made three saves to record the shutout.
Gymnastics: Beam performance list for Sept. 30
Emma Gentile of Middletown South continues to shine as an all-around competitor and this includes on beam. Gentile finished with a high score of 9.35 on beam over the previous week. Holmdel’s Jadyn Wong was right on her heels with a 9.325.
Monmouth County boys soccer for Thursday Sept. 29: No. 4 Christian Brothers wins in OT
Cameron D’Alterio scored off an assist from Lawrence Mancino to lift Christian Brothers, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 overtime win over Manalapan in Lincroft. Christian Brothers extended its winning streak to eight since a season-opening loss to Marlboro. Manalapan fell to 4-4-1. Freehold Township...
Hudson County boys soccer for Sept. 29: 10 seed Secaucus, 12 seed Dickinson move on
Daniel Grudkov had a hat trick and an assist for 10th-seeded Secaucus as it defeated 15th-seeded Snyder 8-1 in the play-in round of the Hudson County Tournament. Juan Leon Morales, Jacob Yearty, Michael Perez and Dev Chandarana had goals as well. Leoul Melis and Youcef Abada tallied an assist each and Jaden Bradley had four saves in goal.
unionnewsdaily.com
Xavier McClain dies from a head injury at 16
LINDEN, NJ — Players warmed up and were directed by assistant coaches under the afternoon sun that engulfed Tiger Stadium at Cooper Field on Saturday, Sept. 24. One hour before kickoff, the Linden Tigers went through their usual pregame rituals, with head coach Al Chiola standing among them as he began to observe their opponent, the Perth Amboy Panthers, from across the field.
Middlesex County girls soccer for Sept. 29: Woodbridge tops South Plainfield (PHOTOS)
Renee Wu scored a hat trick, her first three goals of the season, to lead Woodbridge to a 4-2 win over South Plainfield in Woodbridge. Ella Tom added her ninth goal, tied for the team lead, and Tifany Paredes made six saves to help Woodbridge raise its record to 9-1.
