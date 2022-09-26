ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Mayor Wants Guns Banned From Many Public Areas

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he wants the City Council to draft an ordinance limiting where guns can be carried. Blangiardi is getting out in front of a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday to finalize rules that will allow Oahu residents to carry firearms in public. The state and counties need to craft new policies on gun carry following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this summer that overturned Hawaii’s ban against being able to carry guns outside the home.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News

A union representing workers at the The Maui News has filed an unfair labor practices claim against the publisher and the West Virginia company that owns the paper. The Pacific Media Workers Guild issued a news release Thursday saying its claim with the National Labor Relations Board followed publisher Chris Minford and representatives of Ogden Newspapers walking out of a contract bargaining session last week. The guild says Ogden executives tried to bar guild members from watching the bargaining session, violating their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Corey Rosenlee, House District 39: Let’s Renew Our Commitment To Public Schools

The oft used sentiments that our children are our future and that we have to invest in our keiki too often ring hollow in Hawaii. Hawaii ranks last in the nation in 3- and 4-year-olds attending prekindergarten, last in the nation in the percentage of our taxation that goes to our public schools, last in the nation in students’ participation in free breakfast at our public schools.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Schools Are Harnessing Solar Power In Record Numbers

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporter Joseph Winters. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2014, two solar energy groups published a report finding that only about 3,750 U.S. schools — out of a total of roughly 130,000 — were generating electricity from solar panels. But that number is on the rise.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu City Council Puts Controversial Land-Use Bill On Hold Amid Criticism

A sweeping land-use bill that would affect thousands of properties on Oahu has been put on hold, possibly until next year. The decision was made by Honolulu City Council member Brandon Elefante, chair of the zoning and planning committee, after the Department of Planning and Permitting said it needed 120 days to review the measure, which would move city council consideration into 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Time To Stop Making Excuses And Just Get Started Already

When I think about the many problems we have here today in Hawaii, I can’t help but find my mind always drifting back to my time as a young boy growing up in Guam. Childhood experiences, if we pay attention to them, can often teach us important lessons when we become adults. And unlike many of my fellow GenXers, one thing I escaped the wild 1980s and ’90s without ever experiencing as a youth was a broken bone.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘A Career Of Sacrifice’: Honolulu Police Grapple With Hiring New Officers While Keeping Veterans

With the number of Honolulu Police Department vacancies hovering at around 350, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan and police union officials have their own ideas about how to retain veterans, increase recruitment and protect residents. Better pay, affordable housing and flexible scheduling are some of the top incentives when it comes to attracting people to join the force.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Historic Preservation Bill Is Gaining Traction

A popular measure that would boost protection for Honolulu’s treasured but endangered ancient sites is off to a strong start at the Honolulu City Council. Bill 44, a measure introduced in July that would create a city historic preservation commission, has already attracted at least six of the nine votes necessary for passage. It could possibly pass by the end of the year, supporters said.
HONOLULU, HI
