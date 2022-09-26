Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A — State House District 46 — Amy Perruso
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Amy Perruso, Democratic candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
Nick Nikhilananda, House District 13: Time To Institute Ranked Choice Voting In All Hawaii Races
Two months ago, Gov. David Ige signed Senate Bill 2162, which implements ranked choice voting (or RCV) beginning next year for filling county council vacancies and for special federal elections. This extremely limited bill will hopefully soon be amended to add all elections in Hawaii. I, plus the Green Party...
Honolulu Mayor Wants Guns Banned From Many Public Areas
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he wants the City Council to draft an ordinance limiting where guns can be carried. Blangiardi is getting out in front of a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday to finalize rules that will allow Oahu residents to carry firearms in public. The state and counties need to craft new policies on gun carry following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this summer that overturned Hawaii’s ban against being able to carry guns outside the home.
Labor Dispute Spurs Media Union To File Complaint Against The Maui News
A union representing workers at the The Maui News has filed an unfair labor practices claim against the publisher and the West Virginia company that owns the paper. The Pacific Media Workers Guild issued a news release Thursday saying its claim with the National Labor Relations Board followed publisher Chris Minford and representatives of Ogden Newspapers walking out of a contract bargaining session last week. The guild says Ogden executives tried to bar guild members from watching the bargaining session, violating their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
Neal Milner: The Key To Upward Mobility? Well-Off Friends
What do Honolulu’s high schools and a new athletic complex in Milwaukee have in common?. The high schools indicate a problem in achieving the American Dream. The Milwaukee athletic facility is one of the ways to achieve that dream. Here’s why. It’s all about having the right kind of...
Big Questions Loom For Honolulu In Coming Years. New City Council Members Will Help Shape That Future
The upcoming Honolulu City Council election will help determine how the city copes with a raft of controversial questions, including how best to use land as the state converts to renewable energy, where affordable housing should be located, whether to retreat from sea level rise and how to hire and keep good workers.
Corey Rosenlee, House District 39: Let’s Renew Our Commitment To Public Schools
The oft used sentiments that our children are our future and that we have to invest in our keiki too often ring hollow in Hawaii. Hawaii ranks last in the nation in 3- and 4-year-olds attending prekindergarten, last in the nation in the percentage of our taxation that goes to our public schools, last in the nation in students’ participation in free breakfast at our public schools.
Inclusion Of Covid-19 Reinfections Boosts Hawaii’s Weekly Case Count
Covid-19 reinfections now account for about 10% of the confirmed cases in Hawaii, health officials said Wednesday, as the state began including the backlogged repeat cases in its official count. The Department of Health reported 10,995 reinfections dating back to September 2020, raising its weekly count to 12,755. But the...
Schools Are Harnessing Solar Power In Record Numbers
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporter Joseph Winters. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2014, two solar energy groups published a report finding that only about 3,750 U.S. schools — out of a total of roughly 130,000 — were generating electricity from solar panels. But that number is on the rise.
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Not Backing Down From Demands For Better Patient Care
Andrea Kumura’s career came to a halt on Aug. 29 when she and about 60 other mental health providers went on strike against Kaiser Permanente, spurred by staffing shortages, poor working conditions and comparatively low wages. The longtime clinical social worker for youth and kupuna has been part of...
Honolulu City Council Puts Controversial Land-Use Bill On Hold Amid Criticism
A sweeping land-use bill that would affect thousands of properties on Oahu has been put on hold, possibly until next year. The decision was made by Honolulu City Council member Brandon Elefante, chair of the zoning and planning committee, after the Department of Planning and Permitting said it needed 120 days to review the measure, which would move city council consideration into 2023.
Hawaii Has A Shortage Of School Psychologists. National Research Says That’s A Problem
The number of students dealing with anxiety and depression has come under increased spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, as schools across the country continue to triage behavioral and academic challenges. But students in Hawaii were struggling with mounting rates of depression long before their academic lives were so dramatically disrupted.
Ex-Hawaii Contractor Pleads Guilty To Making Illegal Donations To US Sen. Susan Collins
Former Hawaii defense contractor Martin Kao pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges Tuesday in federal court for funneling nearly $200,000 in illegal campaign contributions to political action committees supporting Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in her 2020 bid for reelection. It was his second guilty plea this month. The...
‘You Need A Warrant!’: Hawaii’s Dubious Practice Of Taking Children Without A Court Order
One evening in November 2020, Jennifer Chapman’s estranged husband called the Hawaii government agency in charge of protecting children to report that she was using methamphetamines and unable to care for her infant, then nearly 2 months old. Child Welfare Services called Honolulu Police Department dispatch to ask for...
Hawaii Commission Fines Kai Kahele’s Campaign For Illegal Solicitations
The Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission fined U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s gubernatorial campaign $1,000 for improperly soliciting donations from lists of donors who had contributed to Gov. David Ige’s 2014 run for governor. The commission took just minutes to vote unanimously on leveling a fine against Kahele’s campaign. The...
Danny De Gracia: Time To Stop Making Excuses And Just Get Started Already
When I think about the many problems we have here today in Hawaii, I can’t help but find my mind always drifting back to my time as a young boy growing up in Guam. Childhood experiences, if we pay attention to them, can often teach us important lessons when we become adults. And unlike many of my fellow GenXers, one thing I escaped the wild 1980s and ’90s without ever experiencing as a youth was a broken bone.
Rising Prices, Increasing Poverty, Slowing Job Growth: Hawaii’s Economy Faces Grim Times
When Oahu residents open their electric bills in October, they could be in for the latest in a long series of unpleasant surprises. The average bill is expected to be up 4%, or about $9 per household – following a yearlong rise that already has people complaining. Few things...
‘A Career Of Sacrifice’: Honolulu Police Grapple With Hiring New Officers While Keeping Veterans
With the number of Honolulu Police Department vacancies hovering at around 350, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan and police union officials have their own ideas about how to retain veterans, increase recruitment and protect residents. Better pay, affordable housing and flexible scheduling are some of the top incentives when it comes to attracting people to join the force.
Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Sylvia Luke
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Sylvia Luke, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Her opponent is Republican Seaula Tupa’i....
Honolulu Historic Preservation Bill Is Gaining Traction
A popular measure that would boost protection for Honolulu’s treasured but endangered ancient sites is off to a strong start at the Honolulu City Council. Bill 44, a measure introduced in July that would create a city historic preservation commission, has already attracted at least six of the nine votes necessary for passage. It could possibly pass by the end of the year, supporters said.
