Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into St. Bernard Parish bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
Vehicle left in flames after traveling off roadway in deadly Slidell crash
After traveling off the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole and then became fully engulfed in flames according to LSP.
WDSU
Arabi men arrested, one sought in connection with oil release in St. Bernard
ARABI, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and has issued an arrest warrant for a another in connection with an oil release at an Entergy substation in the parish, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann said. Ronald Clark, 55, and Gerard Henninger Jr., 30,...
Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water
Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 27, 2022, that on September 24, enforcement agents cited four persons for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason...
wbrz.com
St. Tammany drug enforcement agent arrested for domestic abuse
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Sheriff's deputies arrested a drug enforcement agent out of Covington for domestic abuse. Deputies with the St, Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office took Jimmie Ogden, 54, into custody Wednesday after his victim reportedly fled to north Louisiana following the abuse. The woman said Ogden had battered her near Covington on Sept. 22 and presented deputies with evidence of her injuries.
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Moped and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Theft
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 12589 Airline Highway in Destrehan (CVS Destrehan) for a report of theft. The caller advised a black male carrying duffel bags stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
NOLA.com
No arrests yet in Marrero double murder of Belle Chasse couple: JPSO
Authorities continued investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were fatally shot outside of a Marrero residence Saturday but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as David Sumera, 36, and Alexxis Eymard, 26, both of Belle Chasse.
NOLA.com
1 suspect pleads guilty in 'senseless' slaying of Kenner Shell station clerk during armed robbery
Eric Rodgers, one of two men accused of taking part in an armed robbery at a Kenner convenience store that ended with the execution of the business's clerk, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
Man accused of illegal drug activity, arrested, booked in Arabi
32-year-old Anthony Segari is accused of dealing while walking between his home and the 7600 block of West Judge Perez Drive.
11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington-area hotel parking lot
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 24-year-old man with 5 kilos (11 pounds) of fentanyl in the parking lot of a Covington hotel Tuesday evening. Sheriff Randy Smith said the arrest came with the aid of Homeland Security Investigations. Smith said...
See where money for the controversial Phase III of the New Orleans jail is coming from
The city of New Orleans has reallocated over $26 million in bond proceeds it was planning to use for a variety of projects — including $3 million for a recreation center in New Orleans East, $2 million to the public libraries, and $6 million for a new Emergency Operations Center — in order to pay for the construction of a controversial “special needs” jail building. Though the building, known as Phase III, is widely opposed by city officials, a judge presiding over the jail’s long-running federal consent decree says it is necessary to provide adequate medical and mental health care to detainees.
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
WDSU
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
brproud.com
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
NOLA.com
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NOLA.com
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
Comments / 0