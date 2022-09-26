Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County Register of Deeds launches free fraud alert service for property owners
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Starting on Monday October 3, Property Fraud Alert will be offered to the public allowing them to have their name monitored within the Register’s office as a free consumer property protection alert. “I encourage everyone who owns land in the county to sign...
Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student
PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
New mental health and substance abuse program to open in Grand Rapids
There will soon be a new option for people in West Michigan looking for support for mental health or substance abuse.
Union Bank names SVP
Union Bank has a new leader in West Michigan. Union Bank this week named Todd Uekert the bank’s new senior vice president and market president of west and central Michigan. In the role, Uekert is charged with building up Union Bank’s commercial market share within the region. “We...
New Eatery Planned for Former Venue 45 in Downtown Three Rivers
Things are happening in downtown Three Rivers! Just months after the new Useless Creatures Brewing Co. opened in the former Kelsey Block Brewing space, a new eatery is planned next door. The Kent Eatery & Spirits is set to open at 45 N Main Street at the site of the...
Total closure planned for portion of I-96 in Grand Rapids beginning this week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. The total closure will affect westbound lanes first, before it switches over to the eastbound lanes. Westbound I-96 is scheduled to close at 5 a.m. Wednesday through...
Kent County Sheriff's Office warns of purse-snatchers at area businesses
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for purse snatchers at local retailers.
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 1-15
The fairs and festivals continue this fall. We have more harvest festivals along with cultural festivals and art festivals. There is still plenty of food, drink, entertainment, and fun for all ages the first part of October. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI For 18...
Rash of traffic crashes occur at Wayland stoplight
Two accidents in one week have been reported at the stop light at Man and Superior Streets in downtown Wayland. A truck driven by Scott Dennis of Wayland T-boned a car that ran the red light at the intersection Thursday afternoon. “Today’s (traffic crash) was simply scary, Wayland City Clerk...
Live Pumpkin Carvers Promise to Delight at Holland Fall Fest 2022
Downtown Holland embraces all things fall on October 7 & 8, with harvest decorations, an artisan market, family activities, and LIVE professional pumpkin carvers. And it’s just one of the many cool fall festivals happening in West Michigan this year!
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Water Street Coffee In Kalamazoo, MI
As our thoughts turn once again to the great coffee loving state of Michigan, we reference the almighty mitten to give us a bit of geographic context for today’s story. Journey with us to the city of Kalamazoo—that would directly below your ring finger, on your way towards the fleshy part of the palm—as we explore the new cafe location from Water Street Coffee.
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
New infusion therapy clinic in Portage specializes in treating chronic diseases
PORTAGE, MI — A new 3,000 square-foot, outpatient IV clinic recently opened in Portage. The facility, located at 1399 W. Centre Ave., is the 10th Infusion Associates clinic in the state, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids-based company. Like the other centers, the Portage facility, which opened this past week, offers medically-prescribed infusion and injection therapies.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
Perrigo gets more time to hit hiring milestone in Grand Rapids
The challenge of finding qualified workers is forcing Perrigo to alter its plans in downtown Grand Rapids.
