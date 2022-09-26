Read full article on original website
Luxury properties wow guests at Summit County’s 28th Annual Parade of Homes
The 28th annual Parade of Homes brought another showcase of Summit County’s best builds to the community. The parade started in 1994, the year after the Summit County Builders Association began. Marilyn Hogan, executive officer of the Summit County Builders Association, said the annual celebration started as a way for people in trades to showcase what their company was capable of.
The Wailin’ Jennys to perform in Breckenridge for the 1st time
The music industry can be fickle, and it often requires a lot of luck. Being in the right place at the right time has the ability to change career paths. Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Cara Luft are familiar with that firsthand. Their group, The Wailin’ Jennys, was born out...
B Like Breckenridge campaign brings home tourism awards
The Breckenridge Tourism Office’s B Like Breckenridge campaign has been chosen for Green Destinations Top 100 Stories, an annual list of 100 destinations that inspire responsible tourism leadership globally. The office’s B Like Breckenridge campaign focuses on responsible tourism such as Leave No Trace principles and other tips to...
‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ screenings scheduled for multiple dates, venues in Summit County
Chris Anthony’s “Mission Mt. Mangart” documentary is slated for multiple Summit County tour stops this year. This film tells the history of the 10th Mountain Division during World War II in Italy. First, to get people in the mood for ski season, Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus...
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
Some of the busiest places to leaf-peep in Colorado
If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won't be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
This Colorado city has most expensive cappuccino in US
Thursday is National Coffee Day. To celebrate, WalletHub released new data showing the cities across the country that are the best and worst for coffee.
Google grant to help Colorado Mountain College enhance nursing training
Colorado Mountain College was the recent recipient of a $125,000 grant from Google intended to support three nursing-simulation labs that are part of the college’s nurse education program at its Spring Valley, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge campuses. “Colorado Mountain College’s leadership in addressing the nursing shortage across Colorado communities...
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
First half of 2022 shows increase in sales tax revenue, but a slowing summer for business in Summit County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with correct figures for the town of Breckenridge. Summit County’s towns have begun to see the effects that inflation and short-term rentals have had on sales tax numbers for 2022. Compared to the summer of 2021, Summit County’s rainy summer season...
Reject the Cemex application
Corporate profits continue to be a priority over the environment — even in an “environmentally conscious” place like Boulder County. Cemex is the No. 1 polluter in Boulder County and No. 4 in Colorado. Its 25-year mining permit expires Sept. 30. On Sept. 29, Boulder County Commissioners are on track to approve a 15-year extension in exchange for land and money.
Vail Resorts: Your phone will soon be your ticket to the slopes
Vail Resorts announced Wednesday, Sept. 28, its plans for a future without physical lift tickets and passes with new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone. The new feature will be tested during the upcoming North American winter season, and is...
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Colorado skier missing in the Himalayas
DENVER — Search efforts are underway for a professional skier from Telluride who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson went missing just below the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, according to reports, her sponsor The North Face said in a statement:. “We are in touch...
Opinion | Tony Jones: It will take all of us to find a solution to affordable housing
Recent articles in the Summit Daily News showed the importance of tourism and the short-term rental industry to Summit County’s economy. One article discussed the downturn in business in the county over this past summer in comparison to the summers of 2021 and 2019. There were several reasons given for that downturn, including a wet summer, high gas prices and inflation, but this is also suggestive of the fragility of our economy. Inflation pressures put the squeeze on local businesses and tourists alike and suddenly we’re going from reading about the difficulty of finding workers to articles about staff reductions and businesses cutting hours.
Short-term rental cap in Frisco passes on first reading
Frisco Town Council voted to approve the first reading of a short-term rental regulation in the town. The ordinance would cap licenses at 25% of the residential housing stock, allowing a maximum of 900 licenses in Frisco. Property owners that already have licenses would not be affected, and Frisco reports that about 22% of the current housing stock has a license. As of Sept. 26, that is 805 licenses.
Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction
The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing.
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
