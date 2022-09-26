ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Luxury properties wow guests at Summit County’s 28th Annual Parade of Homes

The 28th annual Parade of Homes brought another showcase of Summit County’s best builds to the community. The parade started in 1994, the year after the Summit County Builders Association began. Marilyn Hogan, executive officer of the Summit County Builders Association, said the annual celebration started as a way for people in trades to showcase what their company was capable of.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

The Wailin’ Jennys to perform in Breckenridge for the 1st time

The music industry can be fickle, and it often requires a lot of luck. Being in the right place at the right time has the ability to change career paths. Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Cara Luft are familiar with that firsthand. Their group, The Wailin’ Jennys, was born out...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

B Like Breckenridge campaign brings home tourism awards

The Breckenridge Tourism Office’s B Like Breckenridge campaign has been chosen for Green Destinations Top 100 Stories, an annual list of 100 destinations that inspire responsible tourism leadership globally. The office’s B Like Breckenridge campaign focuses on responsible tourism such as Leave No Trace principles and other tips to...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, CO
Government
City
Wellington, CO
County
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Summit County, CO
Government
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Breckenridge, CO
Business
Thrillist

The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver

Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mines#Sallie Barber Mine#Breckenridge History
Summit Daily News

Google grant to help Colorado Mountain College enhance nursing training

Colorado Mountain College was the recent recipient of a $125,000 grant from Google intended to support three nursing-simulation labs that are part of the college’s nurse education program at its Spring Valley, Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge campuses. “Colorado Mountain College’s leadership in addressing the nursing shortage across Colorado communities...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Boulder Clarion

Reject the Cemex application

Corporate profits continue to be a priority over the environment — even in an “environmentally conscious” place like Boulder County. Cemex is the No. 1 polluter in Boulder County and No. 4 in Colorado. Its 25-year mining permit expires Sept. 30. On Sept. 29, Boulder County Commissioners are on track to approve a 15-year extension in exchange for land and money.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts: Your phone will soon be your ticket to the slopes

Vail Resorts announced Wednesday, Sept. 28, its plans for a future without physical lift tickets and passes with new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone. The new feature will be tested during the upcoming North American winter season, and is...
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Colorado skier missing in the Himalayas

DENVER — Search efforts are underway for a professional skier from Telluride who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson went missing just below the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, according to reports, her sponsor The North Face said in a statement:. “We are in touch...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Tony Jones: It will take all of us to find a solution to affordable housing

Recent articles in the Summit Daily News showed the importance of tourism and the short-term rental industry to Summit County’s economy. One article discussed the downturn in business in the county over this past summer in comparison to the summers of 2021 and 2019. There were several reasons given for that downturn, including a wet summer, high gas prices and inflation, but this is also suggestive of the fragility of our economy. Inflation pressures put the squeeze on local businesses and tourists alike and suddenly we’re going from reading about the difficulty of finding workers to articles about staff reductions and businesses cutting hours.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Short-term rental cap in Frisco passes on first reading

Frisco Town Council voted to approve the first reading of a short-term rental regulation in the town. The ordinance would cap licenses at 25% of the residential housing stock, allowing a maximum of 900 licenses in Frisco. Property owners that already have licenses would not be affected, and Frisco reports that about 22% of the current housing stock has a license. As of Sept. 26, that is 805 licenses.
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way

We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy