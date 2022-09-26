Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
State Board of Education adopts new weapons policy
The Mississippi Board of Education voted Thursday to adopt its proposed weapons policy update, which removed language that conflicted with Mississippi’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry laws. The State Board’s policy update does not give school personnel the ability to carry guns in schools. The new policy says: “Chapter...
wxxv25.com
255th Air Control Squadron team heads to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery
Mississippi’s National Guard is deploying to help with recovery efforts in Florida by areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on September 28th and caused significant damage to the state. Mississippi knows what that’s like, so the state sent a team with Gulfport’s 255th Air...
wxxv25.com
Local leaders participate in the United Way of South MS CEO Talent Show
After an eight-year hiatus, United Way of South Mississippi hosted their CEO Talent Show at the Beau Rivage. Gulf Coast CEOs showed off their hidden talents for a great cause. Local businesses bought tables to the event to raise money for education, health, financial stability, and family support. Singers, comedians,...
wxxv25.com
United Way of South Mississippi CEO Talent Show
United Way of South Mississippi’s CEO Talent Show returns!. Watch hidden talents from CEOs and business leaders you know from all across the Coast. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the Beau Rivage with more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
wxxv25.com
Salvation Army sending teams to impacted areas
The Salvation Army has a team of trained volunteers that are getting ready to deploy for 14 days to help affected areas in Florida. The Salvation Army is getting food, water, and hygiene kits ready to be sent — as well as 37 mobile feeding units and one field kitchen ready to mobilize across the impacted areas.
wxxv25.com
2022 Cruisin’ The Coast schedule
Cruisin’ The Coast officially kicks off Sunday, October 1 and runs through October 8. Each day will have activities along the Mississippi Coast, with more than 8,000 vehicles pre-registered for what is billed as a giant block party. Cruisers from 44 states, Canada and England will be in town...
wxxv25.com
9/28 – Rob Knight’s “Absolutely GORGEOUS” Mid-Week Forecast
Drier and cooler temperatures are here, and Fall-like feeling is in the air! No rainfall is expected for the next few days. And while the Hurricane Ian is still expected to track toward the SW tip of Florida, per NHC, we will be expecting some smaller impacts for our area over the next few days, as a result. Strong northerly flow will be in place over the region for the next few days. While we are entering a Spring Tide, the new trends in the winds to not have an easterly component will alleviate concerns for coastal flooding. So looking at it today, there may not be as much of a worry for coastal flooding toward the weekend, but we will continue to monitor.
Comments / 0