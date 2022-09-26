Drier and cooler temperatures are here, and Fall-like feeling is in the air! No rainfall is expected for the next few days. And while the Hurricane Ian is still expected to track toward the SW tip of Florida, per NHC, we will be expecting some smaller impacts for our area over the next few days, as a result. Strong northerly flow will be in place over the region for the next few days. While we are entering a Spring Tide, the new trends in the winds to not have an easterly component will alleviate concerns for coastal flooding. So looking at it today, there may not be as much of a worry for coastal flooding toward the weekend, but we will continue to monitor.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO