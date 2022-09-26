Read full article on original website
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
Housing Watch: Increasing homeownership for Hispanic families in Central California
Hispanics make up the largest ethnic group in each Central Valley county, but their large numbers don't translate into high homeownership rates.
Get ready to go nuts in Old Town Clovis at the 11th Annual Pistachio Party
Enjoy pistachio samplings and demonstrations of foods you can make using pistachios at the Friday Night Market in Old Town Clovis.
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.
It only takes one lousy meal to ruin what was almost a perfect record at the River Park Habit Burger. Last night Patti and I stopped at Habit Burger for dinner at a decent time. We arrived a little after eight, so there should have been no issues! We usually get to Habit after nine pm, but not last night.
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
Valley residents could get thousands of dollars by switching to an electric vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District in the San Joaquin Valley is encouraging residents to switch to electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. The main goal is to educate the residents about the environmental and economic benefits of owning an electric vehicle. The district says that […]
COS eyes its own moonshot: incubating a four-year university experience in Tulare Co.
Tulare County residents will have the opportunity in November to decide the fate of a $95 million bond measure to assist facilities and programs at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Dubbed Measure C, voters could approve the bond issue with 55 percent of the vote to expand College of...
2 Visalia men travel to Florida for hurricane relief
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KPGE) – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, American Red Cross volunteers have opened their doors to evacuees; providing food, shelter, water, and other resources. Volunteers come from all over the country, and two Visalia men Ray and Bill have made the journey cross country to help those affected. “They packed their […]
Marching to the beat of a different drum | Hanford Gourmet
In my last column I wrote about missing the boom-kat-kat-boom drum beat from the Moon Festival’s lion dance. This week I’m writing to the beat of another drum. Prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but work, school, and China Alley. However, the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.
Tulare gets ready for dog park
Currently, the city of Tulare does not have a single dog park. After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, they discovered this was an area that needed attention sooner, rather than later. Parks and rec has narrowed down five possible locations for a dog park to go in the city. On Oct. 11, the parks and recreation commission will choose one of the five locations to recommend to city council within the next month.
Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday
With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Valley’s biggest arts festival decorates downtown Visalia
VISALIA – The largest outdoor arts festival in the Central Valley is back to celebrate the arts in Tulare County with various types of artwork, music and other activities for residents to enjoy. The art council for Visalia, the Arts Consortium, invites residents to attend the return of their...
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
California gas prices jump overnight, Valley prices near six dollars
Overnight, California gas prices saw a steep increase in prices. For regular grade gasoline, cost nearly reaches $6 a gallon.
Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday
CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
