Hattiesburg, MS

New Hattiesburg public safety complex opens Tuesday

By Deidra Brisco
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A new public safety complex will soon open in Hattiesburg.

Prior to its renovation in 2017, the building was an abandoned Methodist hospital when the funds were secured for the project. Construction started in 2019.

People accepted a raised property tax in the historic district to pay for the $30 million facility.

The building houses the police station and the municipal court in the same building, along with dispatch, animal control and holding cells. Officers said they believe it will help improve their ability to serve the community.

“I’m really excited about this location here. I’m excited about this new public safety facility here at the this location state of the art and to give us an opportunity to better our service to our community,” said Hattiesburg Assistant Police Chief Hardy Sims.

The complex will officially open to the public on Tuesday, September 26.

