Behind Viral Videos

cryptopotato.com

NFT Sharing Feature Now Available to All US-Based Facebook and Instagram Users

Meta's all US-based customers now have access to the company's NFT sharing features. Major social media platform Meta has now enabled the NFT sharing feature for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States, as well as allowing them to connect their wallets. Also, creators and collectors...
INTERNET
cryptopotato.com

Terraform Labs Accuses South Korean Officials of Prosecutorial Overreach: WSJ

While local authorities are searching for Do Kown, Terraform Labs believes the Luna/UST crash case has become extremely politicized. Singapore-based company Terraform Labs has stated that South Korean prosecutors exceeded the limits of their authority regarding the arrest warrant against the firm's co-founder, Do Kwon. Terraform Labs also said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
SCIENCE
cryptopotato.com

China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)

The Hengyang police arrested 93 individuals for using cryptocurrencies on money-laundering activities. Law enforcement agents from Hengyang (a city in the southern Chinese province Hunan) have reportedly busted a criminal group that employed cryptocurrencies to launder 40 billion yuan (approximately $5.6 billion). Over the past several months, China's authorities halted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopotato.com

Modhaus Prepares Launch of tripleS, First Fan-Directed Web 3 K-Pop Group

[PRESS RELEASE – Seoul, South Korea, 28th September 2022]. Modhaus has completed an NFT-based voting process, called Gravity, that will define the member composition of the first K-Pop group directed entirely by fans. tripleS is the first ever K-Pop group to use blockchain technology to cast votes for a...
ENTERTAINMENT
maritime-executive.com

Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia

A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Revolut Greenlighted to Provide Crypto Services in the UK

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority added Revolut to its crypto asset firm register. The financial technology company – Revolut – received regulatory approval from the UK's top financial watchdog (the FCA) to offer cryptocurrencies to local consumers. A few weeks ago, the regulator argued that the...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Mike Novogratz Explains Why the Crypto Market Became More Resilient

The current energy in the crypto market falls behind the one in the equity or bond markets, Novogratz opined. Mike Novogratz – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Digital – thinks cryptocurrencies have been more resilient in the past month because many forced sellers left the industry.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Do Kwon Refutes 3,313 BTC Transfer Allegations, Terra Whistleblower Backs Founder

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has found an unlikely ally backing his claims. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied moving bitcoins after a trail of coin movement led South Korean authorities to initiate steps to freeze assets. Kwon also denied these claims moving Bitcoin from LFG wallets to KuCoin and...
WORLD
Quartz

The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK's growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It's the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. "We do not recommend large...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Hundreds of empty shipping containers are STILL stacked up in Suffolk after nearly a year: Metal mountain piled up in 2021 amid congestion at Port of Felixstowe caused by HGV driver shortage and global shipping crisis

Hundreds of shipping containers which have been blotting the landscape in Suffolk for almost a year are still standing as nearby port Felixstowe deals with huge volumes of cargo, rapidly increasing costs and a shortage of HGV drivers. Dozens of 40ft containers have been piling up in fields across the...
TRAFFIC

