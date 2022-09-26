Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
NFT Sharing Feature Now Available to All US-Based Facebook and Instagram Users
Meta’s all US-based customers now have access to the company’s NFT sharing features. Major social media platform Meta has now enabled the NFT sharing feature for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States, as well as allowing them to connect their wallets. Also, creators and collectors...
cryptopotato.com
Terraform Labs Accuses South Korean Officials of Prosecutorial Overreach: WSJ
While local authorities are searching for Do Kown, Terraform Labs believes the Luna/UST crash case has become extremely politicized. Singapore-based company Terraform Labs has stated that South Korean prosecutors exceeded the limits of their authority regarding the arrest warrant against the firm’s co-founder, Do Kwon. Terraform Labs also said...
CNBC
China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters
Chinese researchers accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out an attack on a government-backed university. The NSA managed to gain access to the data of "sensitive identities" and send that back to its headquarters, a reported published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 alleged.
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history
This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
airlive.net
ALERT Fighter jets were scrambled after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board Singapore Airlines Flight #SQ33
A Singapore Airlines flight to San Francisco was escorted by fighter jets after a passenger allegedly claimed there was a bomb in his carry-on bag and assaulted the crew. A 37-year old man was arrested on Wednesday morning (28 September) after making a bomb threat on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco.
cryptopotato.com
China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)
The Hengyang police arrested 93 individuals for using cryptocurrencies on money-laundering activities. Law enforcement agents from Hengyang (a city in the southern Chinese province Hunan) have reportedly busted a criminal group that employed cryptocurrencies to launder 40 billion yuan (approximately $5.6 billion). Over the past several months, China’s authorities halted...
cryptopotato.com
Modhaus Prepares Launch of tripleS, First Fan-Directed Web 3 K-Pop Group
[PRESS RELEASE – Seoul, South Korea, 28th September 2022]. Modhaus has completed an NFT-based voting process, called Gravity, that will define the member composition of the first K-Pop group directed entirely by fans. tripleS is the first ever K-Pop group to use blockchain technology to cast votes for a...
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
cryptopotato.com
Revolut Greenlighted to Provide Crypto Services in the UK
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority added Revolut to its crypto asset firm register. The financial technology company – Revolut – received regulatory approval from the UK’s top financial watchdog (the FCA) to offer cryptocurrencies to local consumers. A few weeks ago, the regulator argued that the...
cryptopotato.com
Mike Novogratz Explains Why the Crypto Market Became More Resilient
The current energy in the crypto market falls behind the one in the equity or bond markets, Novogratz opined. Mike Novogratz – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Digital – thinks cryptocurrencies have been more resilient in the past month because many forced sellers left the industry.
Shutting down the internet is another brutal blow against women by the Iranian regime | Azadeh Akbari
Decades of activism led to mass protests against Mahsa Amini’s death. Free access to the web has to be a priority now, says digital transformation expert Azadeh Akbari
Woman who describes herself as an 'investment' makes her boyfriend pay for everything
A woman who describes a relationship with her as an 'investment' has opened up about why she makes her boyfriend pay for everything. Hannah Chan, 27, said that she realised she was worth a financial investment when she went on dates with men who didn't pay for her enjoyment too.
cryptopotato.com
Do Kwon Refutes 3,313 BTC Transfer Allegations, Terra Whistleblower Backs Founder
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has found an unlikely ally backing his claims. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied moving bitcoins after a trail of coin movement led South Korean authorities to initiate steps to freeze assets. Kwon also denied these claims moving Bitcoin from LFG wallets to KuCoin and...
China vows interference with Taiwan will be ‘crushed’ by ‘wheels of history’
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered an ominous message on Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly, stating that international efforts to interfere with Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history.”. “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of all...
Quartz
The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
Twitter CEO and Elon Musk depositions did not begin Monday, despite earlier filings in acquisition dispute
Washington CNN Business — Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal did not sit for depositions Monday as part of an ongoing merger lawsuit despite earlier scheduling notices filed in a Delaware court, marking another twist in a closely watched case about the future of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.
Hundreds of empty shipping containers are STILL stacked up in Suffolk after nearly a year: Metal mountain piled up in 2021 amid congestion at Port of Felixstowe caused by HGV driver shortage and global shipping crisis
Hundreds of shipping containers which have been blotting the landscape in Suffolk for almost a year are still standing as nearby port Felixstowe deals with huge volumes of cargo, rapidly increasing costs and a shortage of HGV drivers. Dozens of 40ft containers have been piling up in fields across the...
