Caleb McLaughlin on Racism From "Stranger Things" Fans: "It Definitely Took a Toll on Me"
The outpouring of love for "Stranger Things" reached an all-time high following the premiere of season four on Netflix. As fans rallied around Eddie Munson and even built dedicated fan groups for Vecna — arguably the show's most terrifying and twisted villain — longtime main cast member Caleb McLaughlin decided to speak out about his personal experience with the "Stranger Things" fandom, calling out the racism and bigotry he's faced over the last six years as the show's only Black lead.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Hayden Panettiere Discusses Losing Custody of Her Daughter on "Red Table Talk": "The Hardest Thing"
Hayden Panettiere is opening up about the pain of losing custody of her daughter in a clip from an upcoming episode of "Red Table Talk" shared on Sept. 27. Panettiere is appearing on the Jada Pinkett Smith-hosted show on Wednesday. She says in the preview clip that she was dealing with substance-abuse issues in 2018 when she gave up custody of her now 7-year-old daughter, Kaya, who she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere has previously spoken about allowing Kaya to live in Ukraine with Klitschko, a former boxing champion. Now, she said, she doesn't feel like there was much of a discussion about Kaya's living situation before the custody arrangement was decided.
Kelly Ripa Details Experience With Anxiety and Depression: "I. Was. Miserable."
Kelly Ripa has often put on a happy face as one of the nation's most recognizable morning-talk-show hosts for years, cohosting "Live With Regis and Kelly" with the late Regis Philbin for a decade. But as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a preview of her new book, "Live Wire," having to face the cameras every morning isn't always easy. "I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when under duress," Ripa writes. "People think that because I'm an extrovert on television I am one in real life. Surprise. That's why they call it acting."
Kirsten Dunst Debuts Her Biggest Haircut in 17 Years
Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic. Kirsten Dunst just chopped a cool six inches off her hair. While attending the Bottega Veneta runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24, the actor showed off her brand-new bob haircut by celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, and it's her most drastic change in years.
Kid Cudi May "Take a Step Back" From Music to Focus on Screen Projects
Nearly 15 years into his career, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi is still reinventing himself. The famed rapper, 38, has been on a roll lately with his "A Man Named Scott" documentary, starring roles in Netflix's "Don't Look Up" and horror flick "X," and his epic "To the Moon" world tour. Now, Mescudi is gearing up for the Sept. 30 release of his animated Netflix television event and eighth studio album, both titled "Entergalactic."
Tyler Posey's Dad Is Joining Him in "Teen Wolf: The Movie" — Here's Where You May Know Him From
Tyler Posey, who played Scott McCall in "Teen Wolf" from 2011 to 2017, will soon reprise his role in the sequel, "Teen Wolf: The Movie." A release date has not yet been confirmed for the film, which is slated to premiere on Paramount+, but we do know that a familiar face will be joining him on screen.
Get to Know "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" Star Jaeden Martell
Jaeden Martell made his acting debut in 2014's "St. Vincent" before landing his biggest role to date as Loser Club resident Bill in 2017's big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's "It." Since then, Martell has had his hands full with numerous projects, including Apple TV+'s suspense miniseries "Defending Jacob," eerie psychological-thriller "The Lodge," and Oscar-nominated "Knives Out."
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
"Into It" Host Sam Sanders Previews Upcoming Podcast Episodes on Abortion and Taylor Swift
If it's happening in pop culture, Sam Sanders wants to talk about it. This summer, Sanders launched Vulture's newest podcast, "Into It," which, as Sanders tells POPSUGAR, is about "the pop culture that we're obsessed with, the pop culture we can't stop thinking about." "You can think of it as...
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors With NYC Dinner Date
Image Source: Getty / Mauricio Santana / Trae Patton / NBC. Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted enjoying dinner together in New York on Sept. 28, per photos published by The Daily Mail. The musician and talk show host apparently spent the evening at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily's in the East Village.
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Are Extremely Private About Their 3 Kids
Sasha Baron Cohen met his wife, Isla Fisher, at a party in 2002 – "a very pretentious party," Baron told The New York Times in 2020 — and have been together ever since. They got engaged in 2004, had their first child in 2007, and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Paris in 2010, per Brides.
Why Do the Sanderson Sisters Eat Beauty Products in "Hocus Pocus 2"?
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. If you watched the "Hocus Pocus 2" trailer, you may have asked yourself why are the Sanderson sisters — Winifred (played by Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — shopping for beauty products in a Walgreens? The answer is quite simple: they're on a quest to look younger, of course.
After 45 Years, James Earl Jones Is Hanging Up His Cape as Darth Vader
After 45 years as one of the most iconic intergalactic villains of all time, James Earl Jones has announced that he will no longer voice Darth Vader in upcoming Star Wars projects, according to Vanity Fair. Jones has been the voice of the Dark Side for multiple generations of Star Wars fans, making it almost unfathomable to consider anyone else stepping into the Jedi's knee-high boots. But Lucasfilms has already developed a workaround for future projects that doesn't involve putting any other actors up to the task of filling the EGOT-winner's shoes.
The Rise and Fall of "Barney & Friends" Will Be Explored in a Forthcoming Docuseries
TV phenomenon "Barney & Friends" is the subject of a forthcoming docuseries that breaks down how the beloved children's show became a target for hate. "I Love You, You Hate Me," a two-part event from Peacock directed by Tommy Avallone, highlights the astronomical rise of Barney in the early '90s, as well as the friendly purple dinosaur's terrible treatment from furious public backlash.
Maisie Williams Says Her Father "Indoctrinated" Her Into a "Child Cult"
"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams recently opened up about her childhood on an episode of "The Diary of a CEO" podcast with Steven Bartlett. In the interview with Bartlett, she explains how her mother managed to "escape" her father when she was only 4 months old and also tried to help free Williams from what she calls a "child cult." In the podcast, Williams describes her relationship with her father in more detail, saying, "I, as a young child before the age of 8, had quite a traumatic relationship with my dad."
Chloë Grace Moretz Recounts Challenges With Early Fame: "I Felt So Much Self-Loathing"
In a new interview with Hunger magazine, Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about some of the more challenging aspects of growing up famous. The 25-year-old rose to prominence as a child after starring in "Kick-Ass" in 2010 and continued to make waves as a teen with movies like "Carrie" and "If I Stay." The first time she realized how famous she was, it hit her "like a ton of bricks." "I was 18 and doing a red carpet," she said. "I walked off of it and I felt so much self-loathing and was really confused about the experience that just went down. I was really unwell after that. There was this complete jarring shift in my consciousness, I questioned who I was. What am I doing? Who am I? Why am I doing this? Like, what does this mean?"
Miles Teller Recalls Breaking Royal Protocol With Will and Kate: "I Felt the Vibe"
When it comes to meeting members of the royal family, there is certain etiquette that most people are expected to abide by. But although he was informed of the proper protocol, "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller said he threw all caution to the wind when he met Kate Middleton and Prince William at a screening in London. "I kind of had a sheet to prep, to make sure I didn't mess it up," he told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Sept. 28. But despite his careful training, not everything went to plan upon the actual meeting.
Whitney Peak's Bantu Knots Put a Spell on the "Hocus Pocus 2" Red Carpet
Supernatural beauty was the theme of the red carpet at the "Hocus Pocus 2" world premiere on Sept. 27. Fully embracing the spooktacular vibe, Whitney Peak, who plays Becca in the upcoming "Hocus Pocus" sequel, arrived in a dazzling sequined dress, which she styled with a sleek, Bantu-knots hairstyle. With enough power to summon the Sanderson sisters from their graves after nearly 30 years, it's no surprise Peak understood the assignment to a T.
