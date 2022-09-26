In a new interview with Hunger magazine, Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about some of the more challenging aspects of growing up famous. The 25-year-old rose to prominence as a child after starring in "Kick-Ass" in 2010 and continued to make waves as a teen with movies like "Carrie" and "If I Stay." The first time she realized how famous she was, it hit her "like a ton of bricks." "I was 18 and doing a red carpet," she said. "I walked off of it and I felt so much self-loathing and was really confused about the experience that just went down. I was really unwell after that. There was this complete jarring shift in my consciousness, I questioned who I was. What am I doing? Who am I? Why am I doing this? Like, what does this mean?"

