Combat Sports

Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua missed contract deadline, fight off

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Tyson Fury said his Dec. 3 bout against Anthony Joshua is off the table after Joshua did not sign a contract by a self-imposed Monday afternoon deadline.

But Joshua’s promoter told ESPN that negotiations to finalize a fight in Cardiff, Wales, remain ongoing.

Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, took to social media to say “D-day has come and gone” and he was pulling the deal.

“You’ve had the contract 10 days now,” Fury, 34, said in an Instagram video. “… Today’s the drop-dead date. … I’m not extending until tomorrow. If it ain’t signed, I’m not going until tomorrow.”

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) went 2-0-1 in his trilogy with challenge Deontay Wilder from 2018-2021. He won his only fight thus far this year, a TKO of Dillian Whyte in April.

Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is coming off consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk but held the unified world heavyweight title twice, for a combined four years, 11 months and 17 days.

–Field Level Media

worldboxingnews.net

Gennadiy Golovkin threatened with title strip after Canelo loss

Middleweight boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin has to face a solid mandatory challenge that could end his career if accepted. GGG lost to Canelo Alvarez when he couldn’t get out of the starting gate earlier this month. A shot-shy performance at 40 led many to offer their opinion that the Kazakh puncher should retire.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Hearn tells boxer to stop interfering in Joshua negotiations

Promoter Eddie Hearn is “baffled” by Tyson Fury setting “unrealistic deadlines” for his fight with Anthony Joshua.The Gypsy King issued a message to his rival on Thursday, 29 September, calling for him to sign the contract “today.”“I’m not sure why Tyson Fury keeps setting unrealistic deadlines whilst also offering the fight to a number of other heavyweights for the selected date... I don’t think [Fury] really wants the fight, I think he wants to fight Manuel Charr. They couldn’t get AJ at a better time, he’s just come off a fight to Usyk,” Mr Hearn said.Sign up to our newsletters.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker

By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant wants rematch with Canelo in 2024

Former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) feels that with three consecutive victories over Anthony Dirrell, Jermall Charlo, and David Benavidez, he’ll be in a position to face Canelo for the undisputed 168-lb championship by 2024. Plant came close to beating Canelo last November, but he ran...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Joyce Wants Usyk Next, Also Calls Out Fury, Joshua, Wilder, and Whyte

Joe Joyce is brimming with enthusiasm. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender has seen his prospects glow lately, after he stopped former champion Joseph Parker with a brutal left hook in the 11th round of their 12-round contest last Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Now, "The Juggernaut" wants a...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce is #2 heavyweight in division

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce is the #2 heavyweight in the division behind himself following his 11th round knockout victory over Joseph Parker last weekend. The performance by the 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) was a real eye-opener for WBC champion Fury, and he realizes after witnessing what he saw that the ‘Juggernaut’ is the #2 guy in the division behind himself.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua fight talks are still ongoing and reveals bet with promoter

Tyson Fury has said negotiations over a fight with Anthony Joshua are still ongoing, despite previously claiming that the bout would not go ahead.Following Joshua’s second straight points loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, Fury offered his compatriot a shot at the WBC heavyweight title in an effort to make the long-awaited, all-British super-fight.However, Fury, 34, claimed on Monday 26 September that the contest would not go ahead after Joshua allegedly missed a contract deadline set by Fury himself. The “Gypsy King” has now gone back on that statement but has urged “AJ” to sign a bout agreement before...
COMBAT SPORTS
