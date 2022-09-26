ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

UNC Insider Rundown: Weathering the Storm

For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Most fans would’ve taken a 3-1 start to the season a month ago, without thinking twice, but it’s the way in which the defense has underdelivered that has caused trepidation to set in with the overall direction of the program. And the sense I get from talking to those in the know is that Mack Brown has felt some of that heat this week from the fanbase. After the Notre Dame game, he complimented the Irish for playing like a top-10 team and seemed to suggest that the only way for UNC to close the gap between the two teams was through recruiting. That was not received well by the school’s most prominent donors, who had watched that same Notre Dame team struggle with California and lose to Marshall, feeling as if the product on the field for Carolina doesn’t come close to matching up with the level of talent coming in.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
247Sports

BOOM! UCF Lands 3 Star Wing Commitment

RALEIGH, N.C.- UCF Men’s Basketball head coach Johnny Dawkins has added another big time versatile wing player, landing three star Brewster Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) small forward Comeh Emuobor. The 6’5, 190 lbs wing has gained a reputation as an elite two way player. Emuobor joins Joey Hart in...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
bigeasymagazine.com

Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today's Big Game?

The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
cbs17

Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Game Times and TV Information Released

More UNC basketball 2022-2023 schedule information continues to come along, as start times and television networks have been released. As the start of the UNC basketball program’s season is just a few weeks away, the team’s full schedule, with times and television networks, has officially been released to the public.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

