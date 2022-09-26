Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Related
Preview: Duke (3-1) will battle wind, rain, and Virginia (2-2) on Saturday night
After completing the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 3-1 record, the Blue Devils return home to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium to open conference play against the Virginia Cavaliers. In what will likely be a rain soaked affair due to the lingering effects of the remnants of...
UNC Insider Rundown: Weathering the Storm
For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Most fans would’ve taken a 3-1 start to the season a month ago, without thinking twice, but it’s the way in which the defense has underdelivered that has caused trepidation to set in with the overall direction of the program. And the sense I get from talking to those in the know is that Mack Brown has felt some of that heat this week from the fanbase. After the Notre Dame game, he complimented the Irish for playing like a top-10 team and seemed to suggest that the only way for UNC to close the gap between the two teams was through recruiting. That was not received well by the school’s most prominent donors, who had watched that same Notre Dame team struggle with California and lose to Marshall, feeling as if the product on the field for Carolina doesn’t come close to matching up with the level of talent coming in.
[PODCAST] A preview and prediction as Virginia travels to Duke
Virginia football (2-2) will travel to Duke (3-1) hoping to bounce back from its road loss to Syracuse. The Cavaliers have won the last seven meetings between the two teams, meanwhile Blue Devils are looking to secure its first win in the ACC since their 2020 victory over the Orange.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
BOOM! UCF Lands 3 Star Wing Commitment
RALEIGH, N.C.- UCF Men’s Basketball head coach Johnny Dawkins has added another big time versatile wing player, landing three star Brewster Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) small forward Comeh Emuobor. The 6’5, 190 lbs wing has gained a reputation as an elite two way player. Emuobor joins Joey Hart in...
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
cbs17
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
North Carolina Wesleyan University moves football game, postpones homecoming festivities citing Hurricane Ian
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Wesleyan University is moving this week’s football game and postponing homecoming festivities due to the threat of severe weather in the Rocky Mount area from Hurricane Ian. The private university made the announcement Wednesday morning. It comes as Hurricane Ian intensifies...
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
Clawson's Mindset mantra crucial as No. 22 Deacs travel to face No. 23 Florida State
The theme devised by Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson for this season is perfectly suited for the task at hand this week for the Demon Deacons. Coming off an emotional double-overtime loss in front of a sold-out crowd at Truist Field to No. 5 Clemson?. Traveling to Tallahassee to...
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
cbs17
Duke center Dereck Lively looking forward to basketball season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — He is one of the biggest guys on the team and is expected to take the place of one of the biggest guys that left last year. Dereck Lively says he’s more than up to the task and can’t wait to get the season started.
bigeasymagazine.com
Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?
The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
cbs17
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
WATCH: Gov. Cooper, emergency officials give NC State of Emergency update ahead of Ian’s impact
Following his declaration of a State of Emergency on Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are providing updates to the state's efforts to prepare for impacts of Ian expected to start Friday.
UNC Basketball: Game Times and TV Information Released
More UNC basketball 2022-2023 schedule information continues to come along, as start times and television networks have been released. As the start of the UNC basketball program’s season is just a few weeks away, the team’s full schedule, with times and television networks, has officially been released to the public.
WRAL
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0