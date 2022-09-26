Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Eagles lose lineman to Titans | Why team is suddenly thin (again) on practice squad tackles
The Eagles had seen teams take offensive linemen off their roster and practice squad, dating back to when the Eagles cut their roster down to 53 players. The trend continued Tuesday with a practice squad member signing with an AFC South team. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown, Boston Scott miss 2nd straight practice; Running backs banged up
PHILADELPHIA – Listening to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the background as the Eagles kickoff team was preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ return team, cornerback Darius Slay was working with cornerback James Bradberry and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The three were working on their read steps...
Supercomputer predicts Philadelphia Eagles as team most likely to win NFC
Could it have been a better start to the 2022 National Football League season for the Philadelphia Eagles?. The NFC East leaders are 3-0 out of the gate after dominant wins in Week 2 and 3 over the much-improved Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and the Washington Commanders, and now get another team off to a very surprising start, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at the Linc.
Eagles’ Brandon Graham earning an award for 1st time in 13 seasons makes him ‘hungrier’
PHILADELPHIA – Within a span of 371 days, a lot of things can change. For Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Sept. 19, 2021, is a day that is still etched in his memory because he found himself on the Lincoln Financial Field grass, having just his Achilles tendon tear, ending his season.
Saints QB Winston 'doubtful' vs. Vikings; Dalton ready
LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is “doubtful” to play New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a back injury, coach Dennis Allen said Friday. Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with Winston missing a third consecutive practice. “I think it’s doubtful that Jameis plays in the game,” Allen said. “Our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go. We’ll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that’s the direction that we go.” Winston has been playing through a back injury but was held out of practice all week ahead of the NFL’s first international game of the season. The eighth-year quarterback also is nursing an ankle injury.
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, betting odds for MLB on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Chicago Cubs in MLB at Wrigley Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET. The...
Reds vs. Pirates prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB at PNC Park on Wednesday, beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates will send...
Here are 5 reasons why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has gotten off to a good start this season, helping the team become one of two teams in the league to begin with a 3-0 record. Because of Hurts’ efforts in leading the Eagles offense, he has earned a significant league award. The NFL announced...
NHL 22-23 preview: which teams does Al Morganti think could surprise this season?
It would not be going out on a limb to say that the Colorado Avalanche come into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. After all, the Avs finally broke through in June to win their third cup, knocking off the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the process.
NHL・
Eagles need to be more than just halfway dominant, pretty darn soon | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- When the Eagles say there are plenty of things they can do better, despite sitting at 3-0 as they prepare to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this Sunday, they aren’t just being humble. Even these past two dominant performances, the team brushing aside Minnesota and Washington...
NHL Eastern Conference 22-23 preview: recent HOF inductee Al Morganti likes Rangers
It seems like only yesterday we were watching the Colorado Avalanche dethrone the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their third Stanley Cup, and first since 2001. But the National Hockey League is back soon, and newly-elected Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Al Morganti has run the rule over the entire league, from top to bottom, to give fans a look at how the NHL will break down in 2022-23.
Belvidere’s Hachtmann a football ‘throw-back’
When Jordon Schreffler looks at Jake Hachtmann, it’s like time travel happens. “Jake is a throw-back kind of kid,” said the Belvidere head football coach of his two-way senior lineman, who’s also a mainstay of the wrestling team.
Undefeated Parkland girls soccer beats Easton in game that started 17 days earlier
It was far from an ordinary game for the Parkland girls soccer team on Thursday night. In addition to the home game against Easton beginning 17 days earlier due to a weather stoppage, the Trojans gave up only their fourth goal allowed this season. But after Red Rovers junior forward...
