Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
ZDNet
Open Source Initiative expands its role to AI and machine learning
In the beginning, all software was "free software" and "open source." But, as software became commercialized, almost all software became proprietary. In revolt against this, Richard M. Stallman (RMS) took James Gosling's Emacs text editor and relicensed it under GNU Public License (GPL), the first free software license, in 1983.
Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
The Verge
Headspace wants researchers to test how the app works
Mental health technology company Headspace Health is calling for researchers to submit proposals for studies on the impact of the company’s tools. The company’s products include both the meditation app Headspace and the digital therapy platform Ginger. “We see meditation as both a practice rooted in ancient history...
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
The era of the Big Tech moonshot is over
Hey, I'm so happy to see you. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and I have a question for you: What do driverless cars, hoverboards, and space elevators have in common?. Each of these ideas is a "moonshot," or a radical, potentially world-changing project that Big Tech companies have worked on in recent years.
Phys.org
New property valuation technique delivers more accurate predictions using machine learning and big data
Researchers at the University of South Australia have developed a machine learning technique that makes property valuation more transparent, reliable, and practical, with the ability to accurately model the impact of urban development decisions on property prices. The technique was created and validated using over 30 years of historical sale...
Ars Technica
Google Maps gets augmented reality search results
Google Maps loves augmented reality. After launching augmented reality walking navigation in 2019 and indoor AR navigation in 2021, it's now showing off augmented reality search results. Augmented reality search results will put markers in your video feed, positioned in 3D space. It's a dream interface for augmented reality goggles,...
CNBC
The 10 jobs rated most highly by Gen Z workers, according to Glassdoor
If your company is on the hunt for a corporate recruiter, chances are, a large number of your candidates will be Gen Zers, according to a new report. In their recent report, 'A Change of Pace For Gen Z Employees Entering the Workforce,' Glassdoor analyzed their database of company reviews to examine which roles, companies and cities employees rate the highest. The report found that overall, "Gen Z workers are most satisfied in roles that provide them with the opportunity to shape company culture and have social impact."
Ars Technica
Numerous orgs hacked after installing weaponized open source apps
Hackers backed by the North Korean government are weaponizing well-known pieces of open source software in an ongoing campaign that has already succeeded in compromising "numerous" organizations in the media, defense and aerospace, and IT services industries, Microsoft said on Thursday. Further Reading. ZINC—Microsoft's name for a threat actor group...
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Women in Charge: CNBC’s Julia Boorstin on How Female Leadership Moves Markets and Drives Profit-Focused Innovation
Julia Boorstin, CNBC’s senior media and tech correspondent, put her pandemic lockdown downtime to good use. She went all in on a book that examines female leadership in business, how it’s changing and how those management styles are changing business. “When Women Lead,” to be published next month by Simon & Schuster, is a deeply reported work that brings a global perspective to examining the state of female managers at companies large and small. One fact that stood out like a neon sign in her research was the shockingly low percentage of venture capital dollars that flow into female-led firms. Her...
Over 275 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
Ars Technica
Meta disrupted China-based propaganda machine before it reached many Americans
China's ability to influence American politics by manipulating social media platforms has been a topic of much scrutiny ahead of the midterm elections, and this week has marked some progress toward mitigating risks on some of the most popular US platforms. US President Joe Biden is currently working on a...
mytotalretail.com
Panel: An Overview and Analysis of Emerging Retail Tech Trends | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a panel discussing emerging retail technology and trends from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Speakers include Carol Schuster, Technology and Business Information Advisor, Lafayette 148 New York; Omer Iqbal, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy and Enterprise Architecture, Shiseido; Alan John, Vice President of AI and Data, StockX; and moderator Kathy Kimple, Executive Director, OSF Digital.
