Crypto Lender Nexo Stays Ahead of Regulators With Minority Stake In Summit National Bank
Crypto lender Nexo recently acquired a minority stake in Summit National Bank. It's a traditional U.S. federal bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, like all U.S. banks. This move will help it expand its ability to serve the U.S. market, allowing Nexo to offer traditional financial services such as bank accounts, lending and card services for retail and institutional customers. It also allows Nexo to combine these traditional services with crypto services.
forkast.news
California governor vetoes bill requiring crypto-related businesses to obtain special license
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has refused to sign a bill that would have created a licensing and regulatory framework for cryptocurrency firms in the state, stressing the need for a more flexible approach to “keep up with rapidly evolving technology and use cases” for digital assets. “Digital assets...
crowdfundinsider.com
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Hurricane Ian – live update: Biden declares major disaster in Florida as at least three deaths reported
Hurricane Ian is moving across land on Thursday as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, and leaving swathes of cities underwater.At least three deaths have been reported and more than 2.5 million people in Florida were without power after the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday afternoon just shy of a Category 5 storm.People have been trapped in their homes and many took to social media to plead for rescue. An emergency room in Port Charlotte was swamped by coastal surges and a fourth-floor intensive care unit had its roof torn down by fierce...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast. Authorities confirmed at least one storm death...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
dailyhodl.com
FTX.US Set To Acquire Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager After Placing $1,422,000,000 Bid
The US arm of crypto exchange giant FTX is set to acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital after placing a bid of over $1 billion. According to a new press release, Voyager, which is auctioning its remaining assets as a part of a restructuring plan, has successfully completed an auction in which FTX.US has agreed to purchase its assets for a staggering $1.42 billion.
tipranks.com
16 Banking Firms Settle SEC’s Probe of Banned Messaging for $1.1B
16 banks have agreed to pay penalties of more than $1.1 billion related to the SEC’s allegations that their employees broke record-keeping rules by using messaging applications like WhatsApp. A number of banking companies have agreed to pay penalties of $1.1 billion for allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct, and...
Cyngn Establishes Manufacturing Partnership to Scale Production and Reduce Costs of DriveMod Kit
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the selection of a U.S.-based manufacturing partner to scale production of its DriveMod Kit for autonomous stockchasers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005307/en/ Cyngn announces the engagement of a domestic manufacturing partner to scale production of its DriveMod Kit for autonomous stockchasers. Source: Cyngn
cryptopotato.com
IRS Goes After Crypto Broker for Transaction Data in Latest Tax Chase
If things weren’t gloomy enough for the digital asset industry, American crypto investors have now been targeted by the nation’s tax department. The US Internal Revenue Service is ramping up its efforts to collect taxes from crypto traders regardless of a 70% market slump. The tax department has...
dailyhodl.com
Pantera CEO Dan Morehead Details ‘Biggest Existential Risk’ to Crypto Industry
The CEO of digital asset hedge fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is revealing an “existential risk” that the crypto industry faces. says that most of the risks that the crypto industry has encountered since its inception have disappeared but the regulatory risks remain. “I think the biggest kind...
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
Fortune
Amazon wants more WFH and less offices
Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging some of its call center employees to work from home.
Coming court ruling in crypto company vs SEC could have "Ripple" effect
To fight or not to fight the Securities and Exchange Commission — that enduring question for crypto companies should have a clearer answer following an almost two-year battle between the regulator and the company now called Ripple. The big picture: The central question that could be answered by court...
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
Shapiro raised $25M for gubernatorial campaign this summer, breaking Pa. record
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro raked in more the $25 million in campaign fundraising this summer, significantly outpacing Doug Mastriano. Shapiro’s fundraising total is the most any gubernatorial candidate has raised in the state’s history.
