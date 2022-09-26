Hurricane Ian is moving across land on Thursday as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, and leaving swathes of cities underwater.At least three deaths have been reported and more than 2.5 million people in Florida were without power after the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday afternoon just shy of a Category 5 storm.People have been trapped in their homes and many took to social media to plead for rescue. An emergency room in Port Charlotte was swamped by coastal surges and a fourth-floor intensive care unit had its roof torn down by fierce...

