more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
KIMT
Portion of Highway 122 in Mason City closed due to multi-vehicle crash
MASON CITY, Iowa - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a major road through Mason City. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 5th St. SE. (Highway 122) in the westbound lane. It appears three cars were involved with at...
KEYC
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported Following A Two-Vehicle Accident By Champion Ford Yesterday Afternoon In Carroll
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon in Carroll. According to authorities, they were dispatched at approximately 1:40 p.m. to Highway 30 and Heires Ave. Law enforcement says a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country operated by 50-year-old Vicki Schroeder of Arcadia was stopped behind a vehicle pulling into Champion Ford. While the van was stopped, it was rear-ended by a 2006 Ford Explorer operated by a 17-year-old male. The minor reports he was attempting to switch lanes but did not slow down. Damage to the Schroeder vehicle was approximately $1,500, while damages to the Explorer were priced at $1,000. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the 17-year-old male was cited for failure to maintain control.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
algonaradio.com
Humboldt Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Ottosen
–A Humboldt man was killed and two others were injured following a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning near Ottosen. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 27-year-old Christopher Barnes was traveling southbound on County Road P19, 2.5 miles west of Ottosen around 6:40AM. The accident report states that the 2005 Buick LeSabre Barnes’ was driving failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway and entered the east ditch.
KGLO News
Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
iheart.com
13-year-old Fort Dodge Student Faces Terrorism Charges after Lockdown
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A 13-year-old Fort Dodge Middle School student is in custody after a lockdown Wednesday. Around 2 pm, the Fort Dodge Police Department received a report about a potential threat of a student using a firearm. The FDPD placed the campus in lockdown. They say the student who posed the potential threat was detained without issue. No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted by 3 pm.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
KIMT
Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated. Law...
KGLO News
Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond teens charged as part of a stabbing last year in Mason City and sentenced to ten years in prison has won an appeal of his sentence and will be released from prison. David Gordon, who was 17 at the time of the...
KCCI.com
City of Ames deems Main Street building 'dangerous'
AMES, Iowa — An old building is leaning so much toward the street that the city has shut down the sidewalk in front of it to keep people safe. Almost all of the buildings on Main Street in Ames are made of brick. But what used to be the Corner Pocket pool hall is starting to lean to the south.
kiwaradio.com
DOT Suggests Leaving Some Rows Of Corn Near Highways — They’ll Pay You For It
Ames, Iowa — Now’s the time to plan for winter weather, and the Iowa Department of Transportation is doing just that — and if you own farm ground along state highways, you may be able to help them. They are asking farmers who have ground along state...
KCCI.com
3 bulls still on the loose near Fonda
FONDA, Iowa — Three bulls remain on the loose more than three weeks after they broke free at the end of a rodeo in Fonda. A total of five bulls originally escaped over the Labor Day weekend, but two have since been caught. "Just like a bunch of sheep....
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
newsdakota.com
Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme
(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
