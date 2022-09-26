The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon in Carroll. According to authorities, they were dispatched at approximately 1:40 p.m. to Highway 30 and Heires Ave. Law enforcement says a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country operated by 50-year-old Vicki Schroeder of Arcadia was stopped behind a vehicle pulling into Champion Ford. While the van was stopped, it was rear-ended by a 2006 Ford Explorer operated by a 17-year-old male. The minor reports he was attempting to switch lanes but did not slow down. Damage to the Schroeder vehicle was approximately $1,500, while damages to the Explorer were priced at $1,000. No injuries were reported at the scene, and the 17-year-old male was cited for failure to maintain control.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO